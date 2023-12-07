US HOUSING CONSULTANTS LAUNCHES ASSET MANAGEMENT DEPARTMENT FOR MULTIFAMILY HOUSING

Today US Housing Consultants announces the launch of a new Asset Management Department.

“US Housing Consultants has provided Capital Needs Assessments for nearly twenty years now,” says Scott Precourt, Founding Partner. “With this new expansion, we will be able to help clients better implement plans based on the needs assessments, particularly as it relates to energy efficiency.”

Critically, these services all focus on the long-term health and viability of affordable housing properties. This includes both ensuring the resiliency of the physical plant of the properties, as well as the funding and policies that support the operations.

“Multifamily owners and managers are often driven by a crisis, or a pending requirement,” Broderick says. “US Housing’s Asset Management Team works with clients to develop a long-term comprehensive strategy for individual properties and entire portfolios. Our clients have greater peace of mind knowing they have a comprehensive asset management plan, reviewed by outside professionals, and assistance with implementation and monitoring.”

The asset management department will also offer several services for Public Housing Authorities. This includes rent reasonableness studies, utility allowance studies, annual plans, and ACOP and Administrative Plan revisions. This continues the expansion of services for PHAs after US Housing Consultants’ acquisition of Management Resources Group (MRG), a longtime provider of services for PHAs.

“Public Housing is undergoing many challenges currently. With the onset of NSPIRE, HOTMA, and RAD, the demand on PHAs to redefine long-term planning increasing every year,” says Broderick. “Our team works with them to develop long-term plans, policies, and reports.”