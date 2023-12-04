PEPPER GLOBAL SELECTS QUANTIFI FOR MARKET RISK

Banks and non-bank lenders are influenced by several factors, including interest rates, inflation rates, and economic growth. To address these market challenges and seize opportunities firms must maintain strong risk management practices for interest rate and credit risk as well as have contingency plans for economic downturns. Pepper’s overarching objective was to select a solution capable of consolidating risk on a global scale. The integration of Quantifi enhances Pepper’s risk assessment and facilitates hedging decision on a local and global scale. Pepper can also run complex scenario analysis on interest rate, pre-payment, and pipeline risk.

“We sought a partner with expertise in loans and interest rate derivatives that could provide an automated, fully audited market risk solution while also being open to tailoring it to our specific needs. Quantifi not only delivered the right level of expertise but also demonstrated a genuine willingness to engage with us and understand our challenges,” comments Charles Rendall, Head of Strategic Risk, Pepper Global.

“We are delighted to be chosen by Pepper for market risk. In changing interest rate environments, monitoring and adapting strategies is key to seizing opportunities. Quantifi recognise that our clients’ journey involves more than just adapting; it’s about evolving and thriving,” comments Rohan Douglas, CEO, Quantifi.

Quantifi is a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions. Its award-winning suite of integrated pre- and post-trade solutions allow market participants to better value, trade and risk-manage their exposures and respond more effectively to changing market conditions.

Founded in 2002, Quantifi is trusted by the world’s most sophisticated financial institutions including five of the six largest global banks, two of the three largest asset managers, leading hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds and other financial institutions across 40 countries.

Pepper has served more than 2 million customers and small businesses in 14 countries through Lending and Loan Servicing. We create local teams, find underserved niches, source capital flow and deploy technology at scale. Pepper understands ordinary people and recognises extraordinary businesses. We’re here to plant seeds. And we’re here to help them grow.

