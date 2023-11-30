AUTMOW ROBOTIC MOWING NOW OFFERS SNOW REMOVAL SOLUTIONS WITH YARBO

Autmow Robotic Mowing is one of the fastest-growing networks that is focused on providing outdoor power equipment solutions to all. The company offers robotic mowers to customers while also providing all of the support needed for customers to get the very best experience out of their purchase. Autmow has sold thousands of robotic mowers from Husqvarna, Mammotion, Worx, Robomow, Gardena, and ECHO Robotics. Now, the company is proud to offer autonomous and semi-autonomous snow-removal solutions by offering the Yarbo: the world’s first multi-purpose intelligent yard robot.

Yarbo, originally known as Snowbot, is based out of Ronkonkoma, New York and set out to create the world’s first autonomous snow blower. In a letter from the CEO of Yarbo, Allen Huang writes, “At Yarbo, we embarked on a path of creating cutting-edge equipment that excels in various conditions, from snow-covered driveways to pristine lawns.” As Yarbo seeks to “redefine possibilities in the world of outdoor equipment” and “foster a yard lifestyle”, this partnership seemed only natural to Autmow’s vision and mission.

Yarbo offers a 3-in-1 Yard Robot that features one universal body with interchangeable modules that tackle snow removal, lawn mowing, and leaf/debris blowing. Its dedicated snow blower called “Yarbo Snow Blower S1” is a two-stage blower designed to remove snow from driveways and sidewalks.

“We thought Yarbo was a great addition to our robotic lawn care line,” says Jeff Lattimer, CEO of Autmow, “Yarbo can help us make yard maintenance easier and more effective – no matter what time of year.”

The Yarbo features a snow-throwing distance of 6-40 feet, has an adjustable shoot angle, and cleans an area of 21 inches wide. It features a powerful drive system with anti-slip rubber tracks that can tackle all-terrain. Its Lithium-ion battery can operate and charge in low temperatures. The machine also includes safety features for pets and children, and comes with anti-theft protection.

www.autmow.com