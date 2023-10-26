THE EUROPEAN MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES ITS 2023 GLOBAL AWARD WINNERS

|The categories include Global Banking & Finance Awards, Global Sustainability & ESG Awards and Global Business Awards. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies: 3J Capital Partners Best Asset Management Company – Brazil
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Leading Residential Real Estate Consultancy Solutions – Germany
Active Re
Reinsurance Company of the Year – Latin America & The Caribbean
Active Re
Most Innovative Reinsurer Solutions Provider – Latin America & The Caribbean
Active Re
Best Specialised Reinsurance Risk Manager – Latin America & The Caribbean
Afore SURA
Pension Fund Management Company of the Year – Mexico
Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX)
Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency 2023 – Mozambique
Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX)
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth 2023 – Mozambique
America Free Zone
Best Free Zone of the Year – LATAM
America Free Zone
Best Sustainable Transport Free Zone of the Year- LATAM
Arif Habib Ltd
Most Innovative Financial Markets Brokerage
Arif Habib Ltd
Best Forex Mobile App – “AHL Tick App”
Arif Habib Ltd
Most Trusted Forex Broker
Artico Partners AG
Best ESG Fund Management Partner – Switzerland
AYA SOMPO Insurance
Best Life Insurance Provider – Myanmar
AYA SOMPO Insurance
Most Reliable Insurance Partner – Myanmar
AYA SOMPO Insurance
Health Insurance Company Digital Transformation
BAC
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Costa Rica
BAC
Bank of the Year – Costa Rica
BAC
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Costa Rica
Banca Generali
Best ESG Asset Management Company – Italy
Banca Generali
Best Private Bank – Italy
Banca Generali
Best Green Credentials Bank – Italy
Banco de Chile
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile
Banco de Chile
Bank of the Year – Chile
Banco de Chile
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile
Banco de Chile
Bank of the Decade – Chile
Bankinvest
Best Integrated ESG Investment Strategy – Denmark
Bankinvest
Best Asset Management Services – Denmark
Bank Nizwa
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Oman
Bank Nizwa
Most Trusted Islamic Banking Partner – Oman
Bank of China – Macau Branch
Best Bank – Macau 2023
Bank of China – Macau Branch
Best SME Partner Bank – Macau
Bank of China – Macau Branch
Best Bank for Cash Management
Bank of China – Macau Branch
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider
Bank of China – Macau Branch
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Macau
Bank of Industry
Banking CEO of the Year – Nigeria – Mr Olukayode Pitan
Bank of Industry
Best SME Partner Bank – Nigeria
Bank of Industry
Outstanding Support to MSME & Entrepreneur’s Growth – Nigeria
Banque Misr
Best Corporate Social Responsible Bank – Egypt
Banque Misr
Best Treasury Management Bank – MENA
Banque Misr
Liquidity Management Provider – MENA
Banque Misr
Best Bank for Cash Management – Egypt
Banque Misr
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – MENA
Baraka
Investment Platform of the Year – Middle East
Baraka
Most Cutting-Edge Investment Technology Platform – Middle East
Bestinver
Infrastructure Investment Fund Manager of the Year
Bitwise-IT
Best IT Solutions Provider – UK
BlueRock Group AG
Best Sustainable Real Estate Investment Specialist – Switzerland
Boursa Kuwait
Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Kuwait
BTG Pactual Colombia
Investment Bank of the Year – Colombia
BTG Pactual Colombia
Wealth Management Company of the Year – Colombia
Caribbean Export Development Agency
Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency
Caribbean Export Development Agency
Best ESG Industrial Free Zone – Caribbean
Caribbean Export Development Agency
Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth
Cogebanque
Best SME Partner Bank – Rwanda
Cogebanque
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Rwanda
Cogebanque
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Rwanda
Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago
Industrial Free Zone of the Year – Central America & The Caribbean
Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago
Best Industrial Free Zone in Innovation and CSR – Central America & The Caribbean
Coyol Free Zone
Business Hub for Life Science and Advanced Manufacturing – Latin America
Coyol Free Zone
Latin America Free Zone of the Year – Latin America
Coyol Free Zone
Most Innovative Free Zone of the Year – Latin America
Dr Kohlhase GmbH
Best Wealth Management Team – Germany
Eccelsa Aviation
Aviation Best European FBO
Eccelsa Aviation
Best Private Aviation Terminal Operator
Elaia Partners
Best FinTech Growth Investment Partner – France
Energiekontor AG
Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Project Developer – Germany
EstateLogs
Best Real Estate Investment Platform – Sweden
FairMarkets
Best Brokerage Services for Beginners – Asia
FairMarkets
Most Reliable and Transparent Broker – Global
Fluence
Best Integrated Battery & Energy Storage Leadership – Germany
Fluence
Most Innovative Eco-Design Energy Storage System Manufacturer – Germany
Fluence
Best CleanTech Energy Storage Corporate Governance – Germany
HFM
Best Trading Conditions
IPification
Best CEO in Cybersecurity Industry – Hong Kong – Stefan Kostic
IPification
Most Trusted Mobile Authentication Tech & Fraud Prevention Solution
IPification
Most Innovative Tech CFO of the Year – Edward Sit
IronFX
Best Educational Broker
KAFD
Best Smart City Landmark & Sustainable Commercial Real Estate Solutions
Kasikornbank
Best Banking CEO – Kattiya Indaravijaya
Kasikornbank
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance
Kasikornbank
Most ESG Responsible Banking Service
Kasikornbank
Best CSR Bank
Kasikornbank
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank
Kathrein Privatbank AG
Most Sustainable Private Banking Partner – Austria
Kontora Family Office GmbH
Best Wealth Management Services – Germany
KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund
Best Managed Retirement Fund – South Africa
KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund
Best Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa
L.E.K. Consulting
Sustainability Strategies Consulting Company
L.E.K. Consulting
Sustainable Projects of the Future
Links & Gains
Best Corporate Legal Team – Egypt
Luka Koper d.d.
Most Reliable Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions – Slovenia
MAS Equity Partners
Private Equity Firm of the Year – Colombia
MAS Equity Partners
Best Impact Investment Strategy – Colombia
Nazca Ventures
Early-Stage Venture Capital Company of the Year – LATAM
Nazca Ventures
Tech Investment Team of the Year – LATAM
NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)
Best SME Partner Bank – Tanzania
NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)
Best Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – Tanzania
NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd)
Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Tanzania
NCBA Bank
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Kenya
NCBA Bank
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Kenya
Next.e.GO Mobile SE
Best Mobility Tech Innovator & EV Manufacturing – Germany
Octopus Energy
Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Developer – UK
Octopus Energy
Best Renewable Energy Investor – UK
PC Capital
Best Sustainable Equity Investment Growth – Mexico
Prometeo OpenBanking
Open Banking Platform of the Year
Prometeo OpenBanking
Latin America Infrastructure Payment Platform
Prometeo OpenBanking
FinTech Leader of the Year – Ximena Aleman CEO
Puente
Best in Private Banking – Argentina
Puente
Best Investment Bank – Argentina
Puente
Best in Private Banking – Uruguay
Puente
Best in Private Banking – Paraguay
Puente
Best Investment Bank – Paraguay
Resourcify
Most Innovative Waste Management and Recycling Technology Solutions – Germany
SeABank
Best Retail Bank – Vietnam
SilverCross Investment Management
Best Sustainable Specialist Small-Cap Fund Manager – Netherlands
Simply Sustainable
ESG & Sustainability Consultancy Company of the Year
Simply Sustainable
ESG CEO of the Year – Nicola Stopps
St Helena Island
Best Eco Tourism
Standard Chartered
Banking CEO of the Year Europe & Americas – Torry Berntsen
StoreDot
Most Innovative CEO in the Battery Solutions & Nanotechnology Industry – Israel – Doron Myersdorf
StoreDot
Most Reliable Battery and EV Technology Manufacturer – Israel
StoreDot
Best Integrated Battery Energy Storage Leadership – Israel
Supernovae Labs
Fintech Startup CEO of the Year Europe & Growth Strategy CEO of the Year – Italy – Carlo Giugovaz
Supernovae Labs
Most Cutting-Edge Innovative FinTech Solutions Provider – Italy
Toledo Capital AG
Best Boutique Wealth Management – Family Office
UAB Bank
Best Bank – Myanmar
UAB Bank
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Myanmar
UAB Bank
Best SME Bank Partner – Myanmar
UAB Bank
Best Retail Bank – Myanmar
UOBGlobal Capital Finance Limited
Best Leading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider – Tanzania
Urban Shelter
Best Real Estate Developer – Sustainable “Green” Development
Urban Shelter
Most Diversified Real Estate Customer-Centric Brand
Urban Shelter
Best Real Estate Investment Solutions Team – Nigeria
Vista Land
Brian Edang – CFO of the Year in the Real Estate Industry
Vista Land
Best Integrated Property Development – Sustainable Green Development
Vista Land
Best Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brand
Wesgro South Africa
Most Innovative Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency 2022
Wesgro South Africa
Best Sustainable Business Growth Investment Partner 2022
Whitestar Asset Solutions S.A.
Best NPL and RE Servicer – Portugal
