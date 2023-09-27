PEGI AGE RATING SYSTEM FOR VIDEO GAMES CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY

PEGI was delighted to welcome participants from the European institutions and representatives of national authorities, NGOs and the video games industry. Mrs. Carmen Paez of the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sports and Mrs. Renate Nikolay, Deputy Director DG CNECT gave the opening and closing speeches.

PEGI Director General Dirk Bosmans said: “We are very proud to reach this milestone. PEGI is recognised by the European institutions and EU Member States as a model of harmonisation in the field of minor protection and consumer transparency. It is our goal to remain a stable and reliable force in the rapidly and constantly changing environment that is the video games sector. The expertise we have built up over the years and the continued support of all stakeholders ensures that we can continue to play our important role in informing parents about video games and promoting responsible gameplay.”

In addition to age ratings, PEGI also ensures that games are sold and advertised responsibly, that consumer redress is available, and that companies have tools and safeguards in place to ensure that online gameplay environments are kept free from illegal and harmful content.

In the course of 20 years, more than 2,600 companies signed up to the PEGI Code of Conduct. Nearly 40,000 age rating licenses were issued for video games that are distributed in 40 countries across Europe. Research shows that 67% of parents and 73% of players in key European markets are aware of PEGI age labels.

Beate Våje, chair of the PEGI Council: added: “The fact that PEGI age ratings have been around for twenty years is a testament to the overall value it has brought to parents, video game companies and governments in the nearly 40 countries where PEGI is used today. We will continue to strive to demonstrate to parents the benefits that PEGI and parental control tools provide.”

www.pegi.info