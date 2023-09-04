L.E.K. CONSULTING TO PRESENT WEBINAR ON 27 SEPTEMBER – MITIGATING THE IMPACT OF INFLATION: COST-CUTTING STRATEGIES FOR BUSINESSES

Presented by: Jean-Philippe Grosmaitre, Partner and Philip Roux, Partner. Host: Heidi Bryant, Director of Marketing, Europe

About this talk

Rising inflation is hitting companies hard, impacting their bottom line as they struggle to pass on its full effect by raising their own prices and to compensate this loss by productivity gains on direct costs. Adding to their wows, the rapidly rising cost of debt and the financial demands of energy and digital transitions stretch corporate cash flows to breaking point. Our recent survey results paint a gloomy picture, but help is at hand with clear strategies to reduce indirect costs. Join head of our European Organisation & Performance practice Jean-Philippe Grosmaitre, and partner Philip Roux for a lively and informative discussion covering the factors at play and ways to tackle the impact of inflation head-on.

What you will learn:

• What strategies to adopt to reduce indirect costs and overcome inflationary pressure

• How to reengineer processes to deliver 10-15% tangible savings

• How these savings can be multiplied through digitalisation

• Why embedding and creating buy-in for these strategies is critical for success

Who should attend:

• General managers and CFO’s tasked with tackling cost rises

• Business strategy specialists looking for new ways to concretely solve inflationary issues

• Operating partners in Private Equity firms searching for better value in their investments

