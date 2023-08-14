CUBIC TELECOM NAMED AS A MAJOR PLAYER IN THE 2023 IDC MARKETSCAPE FOR WORLDWIDE MANAGED IOT CONNECTIVITY SERVICES

Cubic Telecom’s recognition as a Major Player is a testament to the company’s dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to its customers. Having recently hit the landmark milestone surpassing 15 million devices connected globally, Cubic Telecom is currently on an impressive growth trajectory.

“We are proud to be recognised as a Major Player by the IDC MarketScape,” said Barry Napier, CEO of Cubic Telecom. “We believe this achievement reflects our team’s hard work and dedication to delivering the best-connected car and IoT solutions to our customers. We will continue to innovate and expand our offerings to maintain our position at the forefront of this rapidly evolving industry.”

“At Cubic we are passionate about growth and relentless about ensuring that we excel and innovate to meet the ever-growing global customer demands. We’ve now surpassed over 15 million devices connected and managed in over 190 countries and we’ve added over 5 million connected devices in the past year alone, continued Napier.”

Cubic Telecom has developed its business around the automotive industry and has a long-standing relationship with the Volkswagen Group (including Audi, Bentley and VW) and more recently secured contracts with significant Japanese and US OEMs. As vehicle to everything (V2X) and autonomous vehicles continue to transform the sector, Cubic is poised to capitalise on the growth opportunity. Cubic’s ability to localise in countries with particularly complex requirements, including GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), gives flexibility to automotive OEMs operating in more challenging markets and insulates OEM solutions from changes in regulatory conditions. In addition, the company has expanded into the agriculture and transportation industries with further plans for drones and mining among other sectors.

The company’s advanced software platform, PACE, enables seamless connectivity and data-driven insights for its customers, ensuring a superior user experience for drivers and passengers. As a Major Player, Cubic Telecom is committed to driving the future of connected car and IoT technology. The company will continue to invest in research and development, forging strategic partnerships, and expanding its global footprint to maintain its position as an industry leader.

Cubic solves the challenges presented by providing true end-to-end connectivity, safely and securely, anywhere on the planet. For the full lifecycle of any device. As the scope of mobile technologies has changed, our remit has expanded: helping some of the world’s best-recognised innovators deliver on their vision for the services and functionality they want their customers to enjoy. Our reach extends far beyond the connection, into granular per-device/service billing, data analytics, services and near real-time alerting that enable next-generation mobility services. This is the vision that has taken us to 15 million devices connected in more than 190 countries globally in 2023. Today, our team enables cars, drones, tractors, trucks, buses, cranes and the next generation of IoT devices to meet their full potential.

