My Love Affair (MLA) Agency Forges Alliance with Award-winning Nightlife Brands Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza and ANTS to Deliver Cutting-Edge Branding and Experiential Collaborations

MLA Agency is proud to announce its partnership with Ushuaïa Entertainment (the global entertainment company led by CEO Yann Pissenem) and will now represent their award-winning Ibiza nightlife brands: Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza alongside global touring brand, ANTS. Together, they welcome over 1.5 million clubbers through their doors each summer.



The agency that has built Endorsement deals, Music Program and Live experiences for brands such as Disneyland, KIA, Tezenis, TagHeuer, HSBC, Coca-Cola, Samsung, Magnum and many more, pairing them with artists such as David Guetta, Dj Snake, Steve Aoki, Armin Van Buuren, Burna Boy, Will I Am, Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, Lenny Kravitz, and numerous others, now represents Ibiza’s globally-recognised nightclubs.

MLA will represent brand partnerships and experiential collaborations for the three trailblazing brands and this collaboration marks a significant milestone for the agency, which has been representing top DJs on a global scale for the past 13 years.

HÏ IBIZA

Officially named the World’s #1 Club by the prestigious DJ Mag in both 2022 and 2023. Since first opening in 2017, the multi-award-winning club has continually pushed the boundaries of what the clubbing experience can be. Located in the heart of Ibiza’s most popular strip, Playa d’en Bossa, Hï Ibiza is home to the biggest names in electronic music, including Black Coffee, David Guetta, Eric Prydz, FISHER, Tale Of Us, and inclusive clubbing brand Glitterbox. It welcomes tens of thousands of clubbers from across the globe every week throughout the season. Hï Ibiza is the most technologically-advanced club in the world, and has heralded a new era of global club culture through continuous innovation and refinement.

USHUAÏA IBIZA

With its iconic outdoor pool-side stage, Ushuaïa Ibiza is perhaps the most recognisable venue in the world, featuring incredible production that changes daily, The venue’s weekly residents include dance-music heroes such as Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and Tiësto, alongside Belgium super-brand Tomorrowland, Ushuaïa’s own in house brand ANTS, and one-off events including Swedish House Mafia, Kygo, Armin van Buuren and Latin music stars Bizarrap, Maluma, Arcangel and Ozuna.

ANTS

ANTS celebrates “10 YEARS STRONG” this summer. What began as a party to give back to the island’s dedicated workers community has grown to become one of the world’s leading club brands. Not only returning each season to their Ibiza home but hosting events and stages at the world’s leading clubs and festivals, including Printworks, Fabrik, Tomorrowland, Snowbombing, Extrema Outdoor, BPM Festivals in Mexico and Portugal and many more. ANTS prides itself on being at the forefront of house and techno, delivering spectacular immersive productions and creating a global “colony” of passionate music lovers.

Under the leadership of co-founders Cathy Guetta and Raphael Aflalo, a seasoned entrepreneur in digital marketing and brand entertainment, MLA Agency has successfully paired renowned artists like David Guetta with leading brands, creating exceptional endorsement campaigns, live event experiences, and product integrations in music videos. Notable collaborations include Disneyland, KIA, TagHeuer, Ferrero, Hublot, HSBC, McDonald’s, GH.Mumm, Nescafé, Coca Cola and many others. The agency has worked closely with superstar DJs such as Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Martin Garrix, Bob Sinclar, Martin Solveig, Afrojack, and numerous others.

Cathy Guetta, Co-founder of MLA Agency, expressed her excitement about this momentous partnership, stating, “It is truly a proud and iconic moment to see these two forces coming together. On one side, the company I co-founded 13 years ago with my friends and business partners Raphael Aflalo to create exciting brand partnerships with global artists. On the other side, the world’s best club created by my close friend Yann, our collaboration throughout the years has made this partnership a natural progression.”

Yann Pissenem, CEO of Ushuaïa Entertainment and creative events agency The Night League expressed his enthusiasm for the new collaboration with MLA Agency, citing their expertise in managing brand partnerships with renowned DJs. He stated, “Our partnership with My Love Affair Agency marks an exciting new chapter for our brands, Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza, and ANTS. Together we will create unforgettable moments, immersive collaborations, and innovative branding initiatives that will captivate audiences worldwide.”

Raphael Aflalo, CEO & Co-founder of MLA Agency, emphasised the importance of experiential marketing in comprehensive marketing strategies. He stated, “Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza gather millions of people to live a positive experience together. This presents a valuable opportunity for brands to connect with their audience, create emotional bonds within their community, and enhance brand awareness.”

This partnership between MLA Agency, Ushuaïa, Hï Ibiza, and ANTS sets the stage for an exciting future of unparalleled entertainment experiences, innovative campaigns, and remarkable brand collaborations.

My Love Affair is the international agency co-founded in 2011 by Cathy GUETTA and Raphael AFLALO dedicated to bringing together artists and brands. The company is based in London. The company’s activities include endorsement campaigns, product placement in video clips, as well as the organisation of events and private concerts. Since its creation 13 years ago, the agency has carried out more than 150 operations for brands such as Renault, HP, Sony Mobile, Alcatel One, HSBC, Longchamp, Procter&Gamble, Barilla, IWC, Evian, PMU, Kronenbourg etc., associating them with multiple artists. . associating them with multiple artists, national or international, such as David Guetta, Avicii, Will I Am, Martin Solveig, Alicia Keys, Iggy Pop, Lenny Kravitz, Justin Bieber, or Jean Michel Jarre.

