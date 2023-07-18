Links and Gains Wins Best Corporate Legal Team – Egypt at the European Global Business Awards 2023

Links and Gains, a multilingual law firm based in Egypt serving a global clientele in more than ten practice areas, attains the title of best corporate legal team by the European Global Business Awards of 2023. The firm’s diverse understanding of corporate law, developed over the past five years, has positioned it to offer a wide range of specialized services that are of utmost value to their clients at affordable rates.
Links & Gains has previously advised clients like Air Liquide, Danone, Nestle, and many more.
The firm prides itself on maintaining a customer-centric approach with its clients in addition to an encouraging, supportive, and nurturing environment for its team members.
