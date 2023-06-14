Fabric Structure Company Announces Launch of New Product Line – CC+ Series

Calhoun Super Structure today announced the launch of new product line – its Compression Coupler Plus (CC+) line of building profiles – to be made available globally. The new CC+ Series consists of three profiles ranging in size from 8 0’ wide to 10 0’ wide and with different leg heights.

This is the latest product launch since the company launched its Side Entry (SE) Series and Gable Building (GB) Series in 2020

“The Compression Coupler Plus line was developed to provide cost effective building solutions in 80’, 90’, and 100’ widths for applications where the adaptability of our VP buildings isn’t required.”, said Allan Ball, Engineering Manager for Calhoun Super Structure.

The new Compression Coupler Plus line is built on similar principals to Calhoun’s popular Compression Coupler (CC) Series but engineered to take on larger widths and heavier loads in an economical manner. The new line come standard with 4’ deep trusses, 4” round chords, and a classic rounded arch, hot dipped galvanized steel frames and 12 oz high density polyethylene keder panel fabric cover. Optional 2-5’ eave bunker covers and roof vent support systems can be added to the structure, and installed on I-beam legs, helical anchors, or various concrete mounts. The CC+ line is most suitable for customers looking for a robust yet cost-efficient option.

“With the CC+ line, we are able to provide an efficient transfer of load between the chords of adjacent truss segments as with our popular CC line, but at greater width capacity”, said Dan Dalzell, Director of Sales & Operations for Calhoun Super Structure.

Calhoun Super Structure has immediately made the Compression Coupler Plus line available to customers across the globe.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide our customers with even more profile options of our premium high-quality fabric building product”, said Deanna Hope, Director of Marketing for Calhoun Super Structure. “The launch of this new product line will further drive Calhoun’s significant growth that we have seen over the past three years and allow us to meet the needs of new consumer markets while remaining competitive.”

All of Calhoun’s fabric building lines are manufactured in Canada and shipped anywhere in the world.

Calhoun provides stamped engineered drawings for every building produced.

Calhoun Super Structure has been an industry leader in fabric structures in North America for over 30 years. Each Calhoun structure is engineered to meet the highest quality standards and is fully customizable to a variety of industries and uses. With building profiles ranging in size from 16’ wide to 250’ wide, and supported by an authorized dealer network, Calhoun produces the safest, most reliable structures on the market. Calhoun – Our Strength is in Our Structure.