GTFN HOLDINGS INC, OTC Markets Traded as “BTOW”, Announces the release of new suite of products by its wholly owned subco Pryvate Technologies Limited.

GTFN HOLDINGS INC, OTC MARKETS “BTOW”, a Nevada Company today announced that its wholly owned subco Pryvate Technologies Limited (“PTL”), a U.K. company that focuses on providing secure communications solutions, have now released a new suite of products including Secure Video Conferencing not only across Android and IOS but also desktop. Not only have they recoded iOS and Android for optimum performance, they have also added Video Conferencing functionality. Secure video conference facility for up to 50 seats along with meeting scheduling. Desk top versions for Mac, Windows and Linux platforms.

Jonathan Parker-Bray the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pryvate, and President Of BTOW, said “This is an important milestone in the evolution of the company for it to accelerate and enhance its foothold in the global secure communications market. We are now working on delivering secure off net ingress and egress calls and interconnecting with our Telco arm.

BTOW will soon announce the engagement of a Wall street Broker Dealer & investment banker as as financial advisor to assist the company with an up-listing to the Nasdaq Small Cap Markets in conjunction with a proposed $10,000,000 equity offering for working capital, associated with the uplift costs, and marketing of the new suite of products BTOW.

PTL has developed PryvateNow {later rebranded as Pryvate Messenger} (“Pryvate”): see www.pryvatenow.com for more details. In Summary, Pryvate is a comprehensive communications security solution that protects a customer’s on/off line communications and files across their mobile and static devices. Pryvate securecommunications across all channels including voice, mobile email, desktop email, video, Instant Messaging and File transfer/sharing Video Conferencing.

BTOW intends to engage an advisor to assist with a potential up-listing to the Nasdaq Small Cap Markets in conjunction with a potential private placement offering to raise new primary capital that can be used for working capital and growth objectives. BTOW hopes to announce the engagement shortly.