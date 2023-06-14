FLYMEDI CELEBRATES EIGHT YEARS OF FACILITATING QUALITY MEDICAL TOURISM IN TURKEY

Flymedi, a premier medical tourism company, celebrates eight successful years of connecting patients worldwide with world-class medical treatments in Turkey. Founded in 2015, Flymedi has garnered international acclaim for its comprehensive, reliable, and affordable medical travel services.

Medical tourism is a thriving global sector, attracting millions of patients internationally each year. Flymedi, through its innovative platform, links these patients to over 105 of Turkey’s leading clinics from a pool of more than 2,000 healthcare institutions.

The most sought-after treatments include bariatric surgery, plastic surgery, eye surgery, dentistry, and hair transplants.

Turkey has emerged as a front-runner in medical tourism due to its advanced healthcare system, modern technologies, skilled professionals, and top-tier hospitality. Flymedi’s role has been pivotal, seamlessly connecting international patients to top-tier clinics, enabling them to compare prices, read reviews, and book appointments.

“Flymedi is more than just a trip; it’s a comprehensive experience,” said Kubilay Aydeger, Senior Content Editor at Flymedi. “We handle everything from the initial consultation to post-treatment follow-ups, ensuring patients feel safe, cared for, and understood every step of the way.”

Flymedi’s recent treatment report for April 2023 reflects its diverse range of medical treatments, including gastric surgery, rhinoplasty, breast implants, and liposuction. This report solidifies Flymedi’s position as an instrumental player in the medical tourism industry, fulfilling various medical needs of its global clientele.

Flymedi stands out due to its selective partnership with 105 carefully curated hospitals and clinics in Turkey, ensuring patients receive high-quality healthcare services. Flymedi services are backed by prestigious accreditations from the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Health and the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB).

In its eight-year journey, Flymedi has become a one-stop solution for medical travelers, providing internationally accredited hospitals and clinics, quick comparisons, customer reviews, and online consultation and booking facilities. The platform supports six languages and plans to add Italian to its list of services.

As it celebrates its 8th anniversary, Flymedi looks forward to continuing its mission of providing affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare services to patients worldwide.

www.flymedi.com

