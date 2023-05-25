DigiShares integrates Fireblocks to Provide Institutional Grade Infrastructure for Asset Tokenization

DigiShares has announced support for Fireblocks’ highly secure self-custodied wallet infrastructure to better cater for institutional users of asset tokenization. The integration enables all of DigiShares’ clients to use Fireblocks blockchain infrastructure as well as access the Fireblocks network. It also makes it possible for existing Fireblocks clients to tokenize their assets and funds via DigiShares tokenization solution.

The integration is made possible through WalletConnect 2.0 which connects Fireblocks’ 1500+ institutional customers to DigiShares directly with the safety and convenience of the leading digital asset platform. DigiShares’ existing and future clients will also be able to more easily access the Fireblocks Network and enjoy greater connectivity, speed, and security to the capital markets.

DigiShares is the market leading provider of white label solutions for real world asset tokenization. Real world asset tokenization has recently been reported as the “next big thing” in blockchain markets as the technology and legal framework have matured around the world. Institutional companies such as banks, financial service providers, private equity firms and fund management companies have recently shown significant interested in tokenization infrastructure as a way to digitize, reduce cost, fractionalize and create liquidity. Many of these are among Fireblocks users who now get easier access to tokenization technology.

Claus Skaaning, Co-Founder and CEO of DigiShares, stated about the partnership: “We are proud to announce this integration which provides great value for our current and future clients. We see great synergies with Fireblocks who like DigiShares is a white-label provider of blockchain-based infrastructure for the financial services industry. Our clients will now be able to more easily access the Fireblocks network of service partners, including liquidity providers.”

DigiShares is one of the leading providers of white-label tokenization platforms for real world assets, combining financing, corporate management, and trading in an end-to-end solution. Our solutions enable asset owners and fund managers to digitize and automate processes, to reduce administrative cost, to reduce the ticket size to fractionalize and democratize and enable retail investors to participate, and finally to provide a huge increase in liquidity through the built-in marketplace that enables shareholders to trade their assets.

