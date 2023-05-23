Volt Carbon Technologies Builds its First 5Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries to Support the DAIR Green Funded Aerospace Project

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (“Volt Carbon” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) in conjunction with Downsview Aerospace Innovation & Research (DAIR) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Solid Ultrabattery Inc. in Guelph, Ontario, has completed its first milestones for the project titled “Development of lithium-ion battery for small drone and UAV applications.”

Highlights

Under the Leadership of Dr. Zhongwei Chen, University of Waterloo and Solid Ultrabattery’s battery lead, Dr. Hey Woong Park, the first batch of 19 layer 5 Ah batteries was fabricated at the Guelph facility. The batteries reached their initial targeted energy density exceeding 250 Wh/kg (which matches or exceeds the same energy density levels of current electric vehicles in production). In testing, the batteries have successfully completed rate capability tests and is currently performing cycle life tests at the Guelph lab.

“The team at Solid Ultrabattery has been working hard to deliver results on this potential aerospace application of our battery technology. Its nice to see the Government of Canada’s support through DAIR, contributed to Solid Ultrabattery’s drive towards commercialization of its intellectual property. We will begin to ramp up our battery performance to achieve higher energy densities during the last half of the year,” said V-Bond Lee, CEO and President of Volt Carbon.

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada.

Downsview Aerospace Innovation & Research (DAIR) is a not-for-profit whose mission is to revolutionize the collaboration environment by catalyzing innovation in aerospace and beyond. DAIR supports its members by offering access to state-of-the-art equipment and infrastructure to accelerate leading-edge and sustainable research and technology adoption; creating training solutions for the business and technology challenges of today and tomorrow; providing a platform for industry, academia, and government synergies, to foster and advance R&D partnerships; and advocation for the aerospace industry locally, nationally, and globally.

The DAIR Green Fund empowers small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to transform the southern Ontario aerospace industry through sustainable and green aviation technologies and solutions. Funded by the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), this initiative fuels DAIR’s mission to revolutionize the collaborative environment by catalyzing innovation in aerospace and beyond. By strengthening forward-thinking ideas and providing SMEs with technology, collaboration, partnerships, people and services, the DAIR Green Fund drives impactful change across our industrial sectors and better outcomes for Canada’s sustainable aerospace goals.

For 13 years, the Government of Canada, through FedDev Ontario, has worked to advance and diversify the southern Ontario economy through funding opportunities and business services that support innovation, growth and job creation in Canada’s most populous region. The Agency has delivered impressive results, which can be seen in southern Ontario businesses that are creating innovative technologies, improving productivity, growing revenues, creating jobs, and in the economic advancement of communities across the region. Learn more about the impacts the Agency is having in southern Ontario by exploring our pivotal projects, our Southern Ontario Spotlight, and FedDev Ontario’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.