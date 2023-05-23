The European Awards 2023

The European Magazine has continued to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Energy, Technology, Banking and Finance, regional development in Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe. A selection of companies and individuals have been recognized for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.

 

Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment, values, and marketing strategies

 

3J Capital Partners 
Best Asset Management Company – Brazil 

 

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG 
Leading Residential Real Estate Consultancy Solutions – Germany 

 

Active Re 

Reinsurance Company of the Year – Latin America & The Caribbean 

 

Active Re 

Most Innovative Reinsurer Solutions Provider – Latin America & The Caribbean 

 

Active Re 

Best Specialised Reinsurance Risk Manager – Latin America & The Caribbean 

 

Afore SURA 

Pension Fund Management Company of the Year – Mexico 

  

Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX) 
Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency 2023 – Mozambique 

 

Agency for the Promotion of Investments and Exports (APIEX) 

Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth 2023 – Mozambique 

 

America Free Zone 

Best Free Zone of the Year – LATAM 

 

America Free Zone 

Best Sustainable Transport Free Zone of the Year- LATAM 

 

Arif Habib Ltd 

Most Innovative Financial Markets Brokerage 

 

Arif Habib Ltd 

Best Forex Mobile App – “AHL Tick App” 

 

Arif Habib Ltd 

Most Trusted Forex Broker 

 

Artico Partners AG 

Best ESG Fund Management Partner – Switzerland 

 

AYA SOMPO Insurance 

Best Life Insurance Provider – Myanmar 

 

AYA SOMPO Insurance 

Most Reliable Insurance Partner – Myanmar 

 

AYA SOMPO Insurance 

Health Insurance Company Digital Transformation  

 

BAC 

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Costa Rica 

 

BAC 

Bank of the Year – Costa Rica 

 

BAC 

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Costa Rica 

 

Banca Generali 
Best ESG Asset Management Company – Italy 

 

Banca Generali 
Best Private Bank – Italy 

 

Banca Generali 
Best Green Credentials Bank – Italy 

 

Banco de Chile 

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile 

 

Banco de Chile 

Bank of the Year – Chile 

 

Banco de Chile 

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile 

 

Banco de Chile 

Bank of the Decade – Chile 

 

Bankinvest 

Best Integrated ESG Investment Strategy – Denmark 

 

Bankinvest 

Best Asset Management Services – Denmark 

 

Bank Nizwa 

Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Oman 

 

Bank Nizwa 

Most Trusted Islamic Banking Partner – Oman 

 

Bank of China – Macau Branch 

Best Bank – Macau 2023 

 

Bank of China – Macau Branch 

Best SME Partner Bank – Macau  

 

Bank of China – Macau Branch 

Best Bank for Cash Management  

 

Bank of China – Macau Branch 

Foreign Exchange Banking Provider  

 

Bank of China – Macau Branch 

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Macau  

 

Bank of Industry 

Banking CEO of the Year – Nigeria – Mr Olukayode Pitan

 

Bank of Industry 

Best SME Partner Bank – Nigeria 

 

Bank of Industry 

Outstanding Support to MSME & Entrepreneur’s Growth – Nigeria 

 

Banque Misr 

Best Corporate Social Responsible Bank – Egypt 

 

Banque Misr 

Best Treasury Management Bank – MENA 

 

Banque Misr 

Liquidity Management Provider – MENA 

 

Banque Misr 

Best Bank for Cash Management – Egypt 

 

Banque Misr 

Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – MENA 

 

Baraka 

Investment Platform of the Year – Middle East 

 
Baraka 

Most Cutting-Edge Investment Technology Platform – Middle East 
 

Bestinver 

Infrastructure Investment Fund Manager of the Year 

 

Bitwise-IT 

Best IT Solutions Provider – UK 

 

BlueRock Group AG 

Best Sustainable Real Estate Investment Specialist – Switzerland 

 

Boursa Kuwait 

Best Sustainable Corporate Governance – Kuwait 

 

BTG Pactual Colombia 

Investment Bank of the Year – Colombia 

 

BTG Pactual Colombia 

Wealth Management Company of the Year – Colombia 

 

Caribbean Export Development Agency 

Best Investment Promotion and Trade Agency 

 

Caribbean Export Development Agency 

Best ESG Industrial Free Zone – Caribbean 

 

Caribbean Export Development Agency 

Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Business and Economic Growth 

 

Cogebanque 

Best SME Partner Bank – Rwanda  

 

Cogebanque 

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Rwanda 

 

Cogebanque 

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Rwanda 

 

Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago 

Industrial Free Zone of the Year – Central America & The Caribbean 

 

Corporacion Zona Franca Santiago 

Best Industrial Free Zone in Innovation and CSR – Central America & The Caribbean 

 

Coyol Free Zone 

Business Hub for Life Science and Advanced Manufacturing – Latin America 

 

Coyol Free Zone 

Latin America Free Zone of the Year – Latin America 

 

Coyol Free Zone 

Most Innovative Free Zone of the Year – Latin America 

 

Dr Kohlhase GmbH 

Best Wealth Management Team – Germany  

 

Eccelsa Aviation 

Aviation Best European FBO 

 

Eccelsa Aviation 

Best Private Aviation Terminal Operator 

 

Elaia Partners 

Best FinTech Growth Investment Partner – France 

 

Energiekontor AG 

Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Project Developer – Germany  

 

EstateLogs 

Best Real Estate Investment Platform – Sweden 

 

FairMarkets 

Best Brokerage Services for Beginners – Asia 

 

FairMarkets 

Most Reliable and Transparent Broker – Global 

 

Fluence 

Best Integrated Battery & Energy Storage Leadership – Germany 

 

Fluence 

Most Innovative Eco-Design Energy Storage System Manufacturer – Germany 

 

Fluence 

Best CleanTech Energy Storage Corporate Governance – Germany 

 

HFM 

Best Trading Conditions 

 

IPification 

Best CEO in Cybersecurity Industry – Hong Kong – Stefan Kostic 

 

IPification 

Most Trusted Mobile Authentication Tech & Fraud Prevention Solution 

 

IPification 

Most Innovative Tech CFO of the Year – Edward Sit

 

IronFX 

Best Educational Broker 

 

KAFD 

Best Smart City Landmark & Sustainable Commercial Real Estate Solutions 

 

Kasikornbank 

Best Banking CEO – Kattiya Indaravijaya 

 

Kasikornbank 

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance 

 

Kasikornbank 

Most ESG Responsible Banking Service 

 

Kasikornbank 

Best CSR Bank 

 

Kasikornbank 

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank 

 

Kathrein Privatbank AG 

Most Sustainable Private Banking Partner – Austria 

 

Kontora Family Office GmbH 

Best Wealth Management Services – Germany 

 

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund 

Best Managed Retirement Fund – South Africa 

 

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Fund 

Best Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa 

 

L.E.K. Consulting 

Sustainability Strategies Consulting Company 

 

L.E.K. Consulting 

Sustainable Projects of the Future 

 

Links & Gains 

Best Corporate Legal Team – Egypt 

 

Luka Koper d.d. 

Most Reliable Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions – Slovenia 

 

MAS Equity Partners 

Private Equity Firm of the Year – Colombia 

 

MAS Equity Partners 

Best Impact Investment Strategy – Colombia 

 

Nazca Ventures 

Early-Stage Venture Capital Company of the Year – LATAM 

 

Nazca Ventures 

Tech Investment Team of the Year – LATAM 

 

NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd) 

Best SME Partner Bank – Tanzania 

 

NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd) 

Best Foreign Exhange Banking Provider – Tanzania 

 

NBC (National Bank of Commerce Ltd) 

Most Innovative Digital Transformation Bank – Tanzania 

 

NCBA Bank 

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Kenya 

 

NCBA Bank 

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Kenya 

 

Next.e.GO Mobile SE 

Best Mobility Tech Innovator & EV Manufacturing – Germany 

 

Octopus Energy 

Best Net-Zero Sustainable Energy Developer – UK 

 

Octopus Energy 

Best Renewable Energy Investor – UK 

 

PC Capital 

Best Sustainable Equity Investment Growth – Mexico 

 

Prometeo OpenBanking 

Open Banking Platform of the Year 

 

Prometeo OpenBanking 

Latin America Infrastructure Payment Platform 

 

Prometeo OpenBanking 

FinTech Leader of the Year – Ximena Aleman CEO 

 

Puente 

Best in Private Banking – Argentina 

 

Puente 

Best Investment Bank – Argentina 

 

Puente 

Best in Private Banking – Uruguay 

 

Puente 

Best in Private Banking – Paraguay 

 

Puente 

Best Investment Bank – Paraguay 

 

Resourcify 

Most Innovative Waste Management and Recycling Technology Solutions – Germany 

 

SeABank 

Best Retail Bank – Vietnam 

 

SilverCross Investment Management 

Best Sustainable Specialist Small-Cap Fund Manager – Netherlands 

 

Simply Sustainable 

ESG & Sustainability Consultancy Company of the Year 

 

Simply Sustainable 

ESG CEO of the Year – Nicola Stopps

 

St Helena Island 

Best Eco Tourism 

 

Standard Chartered 

Banking CEO of the Year Europe & Americas – Torry Berntsen 

 

StoreDot 

Most Innovative CEO in the Battery Solutions & Nanotechnology Industry – Israel – Doron Myersdorf

 

StoreDot 

Most Reliable Battery and EV Technology Manufacturer – Israel  

 

StoreDot 

Best Integrated Battery Energy Storage Leadership – Israel

 

Supernovae Labs 
Fintech Startup CEO of the Year Europe & Growth Strategy CEO of the Year – Italy – Carlo Giugovaz

 

Supernovae Labs 

Most Cutting-Edge Innovative FinTech Solutions Provider – Italy  

 

Toledo Capital AG 

Best Boutique Wealth Management – Family Office 

 

UAB Bank 

Best Bank – Myanmar  

 

UAB Bank 

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – Myanmar 

 

UAB Bank 

Best SME Bank Partner – Myanmar 

 

UAB Bank 

Best Retail Bank – Myanmar 

 

UOBGlobal Capital Finance Limited 

Best Leading Sustainable Financial Solutions Provider – Tanzania

 

Urban Shelter
Best Real Estate Developer – Sustainable “Green” Development

 

Urban Shelter
Most Diversified Real Estate Customer-Centric Brand

 

Urban Shelter
Best Real Estate Investment Solutions Team – Nigeria

 

Vista Land 

Brian Edang – CFO of the Year in the Real Estate Industry 

 

Vista Land 

Best Integrated Property Development – Sustainable Green Development 

 

Vista Land 

Best Residential & Commercial Real Estate Brand 

 

Wesgro South Africa 

Most Innovative Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency 2022 

 

Wesgro South Africa 

Best Sustainable Business Growth Investment Partner 2022 

 

Whitestar Asset Solutions S.A. 

Best NPL and RE Servicer – Portugal 

 

www.the-european.eu

 

The European is a quarterly business publication, published by Chase Publishing in London. It is available in hard copy, digital format and is accessible at various trade fairs around the world.

