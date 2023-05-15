ProMIS Neurosciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN) (Nasdaq: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), today announced its first quarter 2023 financial results and recent highlights.

Received FDA clearance for investigational new drug (IND) application for lead therapeutic candidate, PMN310, in Alzheimer’s disease

Presented preclinical data supporting target identification and candidate differentiation across pipeline of antibody therapeutics at international neurology conferences

“In the first quarter, we completed the required steps that enabled us to file our PMN310 IND in April in order to advance PMN310 toward the clinic. Last week, we announced that the FDA cleared our IND for PMN310 in Alzheimer’s disease, which is an exciting milestone for ProMIS,” said Gail Farfel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences. “Additionally, we presented key data on PMN310, as well as data supporting an amyloid-beta vaccine candidate in Alzheimer’s and a new target for ALS treatment at neurology conferences in March. We look forward to progressing our programs through the rest of 2023.”

Recent Highlights

Alzheimer’s Disease Program (PMN310)

PMN310, ProMIS’ lead compound, is a novel monoclonal antibody which is highly selective for toxic oligomers of amyloid-beta that are believed to be a major driver of AD. The Company has the following updates:

Received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for PMN310 for the treatment of AD.

Presented in vitro preclinical data in which PMN310 demonstrated greater selectivity for target toxic oligomers compared to other amyloid-beta (Aβ)-directed antibodies, at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD 2023).

Presented PMN310 preclinical dataset including data showing PMN310 protected memory function in two rodent models of AD at the 75th American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting.

Discovery Programs

ProMIS continues to advance its amyloid-beta vaccine program in AD based on its oligomer target epitope(s) and gave a platform presentation on results from mouse vaccination studies at the AAN Annual Meeting.

The Company presented preclinical data supporting the receptor of activated C-kinase 1 (RACK1) as a potential target in ALS and frontotemporal lobar degeneration with TDP-43-immunoreactive pathology (FTLD-TDP) at the AAN Annual Meeting.

Johanne Kaplan, Ph.D., ProMIS’ Chief Development Officer will chair the upcoming ALS Drug Development Summit taking place on May 16-18 in Boston.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $3.3 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $5.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

Research and development expenses were $3.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to increased spending on PMN310 to finalize drug product manufacturing and costs to complete the IND filing.

General and administrative expenses were $1.4 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2022.

Net loss was $5.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2022.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), an alpha-synucleinopathy. The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine applies a thermodynamic, computational discovery platform – ProMIS and Collective Coordinates – to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN.

PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(expressed in US dollars, except share amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 3,331,801 $ 5,875,796 Short-term investments 31,134 31,009 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,045,671 996,682 Total current assets 4,408,606 6,903,487 Property and equipment, net — 321 Intangible assets, net 19,668 20,838 Total assets $ 4,428,274 $ 6,924,646 Liabilities and Shareholders’ (Deficit) Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,987,026 $ 2,975,398 Accrued liabilities 1,718,573 3,437,646 Total current liabilities 8,705,599 6,413,044 Warrant liability 1,901,722 1,859,374 Total liabilities 10,607,321 8,272,418 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Shareholders’ deficit: Series 1 Convertible Preferred Shares, no par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized, 70,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 8,579,284 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Additional paid-in capital 79,233,571 79,101,061 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (199,723) (195,369) Accumulated deficit (85,212,895) (80,253,464) Total shareholders’ deficit (6,179,047) (1,347,772) Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $ 4,428,274 $ 6,924,646

PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(expressed in US dollars, except share amounts)

March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 3,510,252 $ 1,902,832 General and administrative 1,460,419 2,035,686 Total operating expenses 4,970,671 3,938,518 Loss from operations (4,970,671) (3,938,518) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of financial instruments (41,665) 1,980,672 Interest expense on convertible debt — (147,773) Other income 52,905 10,774 Total other income (expense), net 11,240 1,843,673 Net loss (4,959,431) (2,094,845) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (4,354) 47,841 Comprehensive loss $ (4,963,785) $ (2,047,004) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.58) $ (0.29) Weighted-average shares outstanding of common shares, basic and diluted 8,579,284 7,195,529

