3 Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day with BLUETTI

Mother’s Day is an occasion to show love and appreciation to our mothers and mother figures. This year, BLUETTI is offering a promotion from May 6th to 18th to help make Mother’s Day extra special. Here are three ways to celebrate with BLUETTI power solutions.

1. Spoil Mom with a Relaxing Excursion

Planning a camping trip with your mom? Bring along a portable power station like the BLUETTI EB3A or EB70 to power your devices. These compact powerhouses weigh between 4.6kg to 9.7kg, making them easy to carry. With multiple outputs, they can charge your phones, laptops, car fridges, drones, fans, lamps, and more. Plus, take a portable and lightweight solar panel, the PV200, to quickly top up your EB3A in 2.3 hours with a stable stream of 200W clean solar energy. With these solar power solutions, you can capture great moments in nature without worrying about running out of battery.

2. Empower Your Road Trip With Mom

Taking your mom on a road trip? Make sure you have a mobile power source with enough capacity and output. The BLUETTI AC200P, a classic model, is perfect for supporting your off-grid life. It comes with 2,000W power that can run most RV appliances such as hair dryers, refrigerators, heaters, air fryers, and more. If you need a CPAP machine for a good night’s sleep, the BLUETTI AC200P will keep it running all night long. Unlike fuel generators, the BLUETTI solar generator produces no noise or pollutants, making it perfect for use in your RV. Add a B230 expansion battery to expand your AC200P from 2,000Wh to 4,048Wh via a P090D cable, supplying more power for your extended trips. Even if you use up power, just connect it to your car or solar panels. You’ll be amazed at how quickly it recovers back up to full charge thanks to its max 700W solar input!

3. Gift Her Solid Power & Great Convenience

Whether you live far from your mom or not, give her these high-capacity battery systems–BLUETTI AC500 and AC300, which can be lifesavers during power outages. They both have a responsive UPS function that takes over within 20 milliseconds of detecting an outage. The AC500 is a 5,000W modular power station that raised $12 million on Indiegogo with over 5,000 backers. It pairs well with one to six B300S batteries for flexible capacity ranging from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh, enough power to help your mom to get through a long power outage. The AC300 can hold a max 12,288Wh by using four B300 battery packs, generating 3,000W power to carry heavy-duty appliances for family gatherings, such as ovens, barbecue grills, etc.

Furthermore, both systems can reduce your mother’s electricity expenses by utilizing solar power to its fullest potential. The AC500 with two B300S can receive a max 8,000 dual input(AC+Solar), fully recharged in 1.5 hours. While the AC300 can get recharged at a max 5,400W by combining wall outlet and solar panels, storing cheap grid power and free solar power for peak-hour use.

Greetings to All Great Mothers

BLUETTI sends warm greetings to all the great mothers out there. Make this day memorable by giving your mom the gift of power and convenience. Start planning today and save up to $1359! Plus, refer friends to earn rewards – you’ll earn one BLUETTI buck for every dollar they spend, and your friends will receive a 5% discount. Learn more at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/pages/referral

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

https://www.bluettipower.com.au

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/bluettiofficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.au

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bluettipower.au

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_australia/