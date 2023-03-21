DigiShares Launches Online Course on Tokenization of Real-World Assets on the Blockchain

DigiShares, a leading provider of tokenization and digital asset solutions, is excited to announce the launch of their new online course, “Tokenization of Real World Assets on the Blockchain”. The course is now available on the popular online learning platform Udemy.[PRESSWIRE] Denmark – 21.03.23 — DigiShares, a leading provider of tokenization and digital asset solutions, is excited to announce the launch of their new online course, “Tokenization of Real World Assets on the Blockchain”. The course is now available on the popular online learning platform Udemy.

Tokenization is rapidly gaining momentum in the world of finance, real estate, and investment, and this course aims to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of the concept and its potential applications. The course covers various aspects of tokenization, including the benefits and challenges of using blockchain technology, the legal and regulatory framework surrounding tokenization, and the practical considerations involved in the tokenization process.

The course is designed for professionals in the finance, investment, and real estate industries, as well as anyone interested in learning more about blockchain technology and digital assets. It is led by a team of experts with extensive experience in tokenization and blockchain and features engaging video lectures, quizzes, and real-world case studies.

Claus Skaaning, Co-Founder and CEO of DigiShares, “We are excited to launch this course and share our knowledge and expertise in tokenization with a wider audience,”

"Tokenization is already being used by businesses and asset owners to revolutionize the way we invest in and manage real-world assets, and we believe that this course will be an important resource for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve," said Claus Skaaning, CEO of DigiShares.

The course is available on Udemy at an introductory price and includes lifetime access to all course materials. Interested learners can enroll today at the following link: https://www.udemy.com/course/tokenization-of-real-world-assets-on-the-blockchain/.

DigiShares is one of the leading providers of white-label tokenization platforms for real-world assets, combining financing, corporate management, and trading in an end-to-end solution. Our solutions enable asset owners and fund managers to digitize and automate processes, to reduce administrative costs, to reduce the ticket size to fractionalize and democratize and enable retail investors to participate, and finally to provide a huge increase in liquidity through the built-in marketplace that enables shareholders to trade their assets.

