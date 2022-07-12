Fobi Releases Case Study Highlighting Digital Ticketing and Venue Access Success at the Oscars

Fobi and Janam will share insights gained from working with The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at a joint webinar on July 28th, 2022.

Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing automated and contactless venue management solutions, today announced that a case study highlighting the successful utilization of Fobi’s CheckPoint digital ticketing solution at the Oscars has been posted to their website here and is available via download. Fobi worked together on this project with Janam Technologies, the leading provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless solutions for venue access, and both companies will be highlighting this case study in a joint webinar that will be held at 9am PST on Thursday, July 28th, 2022. The registration form for this webinar can be found here.

Fobi’s CheckPoint venue management solution is the way of the future as it digitally transforms manual, paper-based ticketing and venue access systems. Fobi’s CheckPoint system was used to create, distribute and manage digital Wallet Pass tickets to the Oscars Awards show and the Governor’s Ball that follows the show. Fobi rolled out new functionality and was able to provide multi-location tickets for the Oscars so that guests who were able to attend both events needed only one ticket. With Janam’s mobile entry pedestals, equipped with the most advanced NFC technology, guests were able to self-scan their digital passes upon their arrival for a contactless, tap-and-go experience that moved attendees quickly and safely into the venues. CheckPoint seamlessly integrated with the Oscar’s existing venue systems and back-end CRM enabling them to view ticket information and status for each guest from within their own CRM system.

Harry Lerner, CEO of Janam, stated, “The wildly successful outcome that Fobi and Janam created at the Oscars is a model for how our two companies can collaborate going forward to deliver powerful, easy-to-use solutions that enable any organization to share information and interact with guests in more meaningful ways. Together, Janam and Fobi provided The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with a highly effective, super affordable technology solution that integrated with existing entry systems and enabled an entirely new level of service at the prestigious awards ceremony.”

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi, stated, “We are always focussed on streamlining and automating processes for venue operators as well as providing the means to an efficient / enhanced user experience. Our partnership with Janam enables us to deliver a very efficient user experience for venue access and entry along with our Digital ticketing and verified credential offering.”

