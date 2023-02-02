Essentra Filters rebrands as Filtrona

Following the announcement about a change of ownership, the former filters and tapes businesses of Essentra plc will now begin the process of rebranding as Filtrona.

Robert Pye, Filtrona CEO, commented: “This is an exciting time for our business, marking a new chapter in our journey to build a global market-leading company that supports our partners to transform and grow.”

“Many of our customers and suppliers will know that Filtrona was the company name prior to rebranding to Essentra plc. Having talked to them about our plans, it was clear that the Filtrona name represented a rich history of innovation and partnership. It was only right that we adopted the brand again, which had such a strong foundation, and gave it a fresh contemporary design to take us forward.”

With its rebrand well underway, the business enters 2023 with exciting plans for the future.

Pye added; “Both the tobacco and packaging industries are focused on driving innovation in response to ever-changing consumer preferences. Our customers therefore need global partners that are investing in the future of their business.

“At Filtrona, we now have a truly global presence with facilities in all major markets worldwide supported by a 2,000-strong team of talented employees working across our 11 manufacturing locations, 3 innovation centres, an accredited laboratory and a centre of excellence focused on sustainability. Our mission is to be a responsible, customer-focused innovation leader creating excellence in sustainable solutions for today and tomorrow. We look forward to delivering on this commitment.”

A representative of the new shareholder said of the acquisition and rebrand, “We are delighted to welcome Filtrona into our diverse portfolio. The business has a rich heritage in providing innovative solutions to a well-established customer base with a global footprint, high quality people and exciting prospects. We continue to support our partners through the next phase of growth relying on our combined expertise in identifying and unlocking value creation opportunities.”

www.filtrona.com

Filtrona is the only global, independent market leader in the design, testing and manufacturing of specialist filter solutions, tear tapes and related scientific services. With a head office in Singapore, Filtrona has 11 manufacturing facilities across Europe, America, and Asia, together with 3 innovation centres, an accredited laboratory and a centre of excellence focused on sustainability. The company has over 2000 employees serving customers across 120 countries.

Our purpose is to support partners to transform and benefit from business growth; we succeed when they succeed. Our mission is to be a responsible, customer-focused innovation leader creating excellence in sustainable solutions for today and tomorrow.

Our history

Our filter business has a rich heritage as an innovation leader. Following the development of the first patented filter in 1924 by Boris Aviaz, commercial scale manufacture of filters was started by Bunzl in the late 1920s and the first dedicated facility was established in Jarrow, UK in 1948. Bunzl grew internationally through a series of acquisitions, which included Filtrona Corporation and the P.P Payne tapes business, which launched the market leading Rippatapeâ solution in the 1950s. Filtrona became the adopted name of the successful fibres division, expanding into Asia in the 1970s and 80s and was then demerged from Bunzl in 2005. In 2013, the filters division changed its name to Essentra plc to reflect diversification into industrial components. In November 2022, the successful filters and tapes division was sold to new owner Centaury Management Limited. The business is now rebranded as Filtrona, a compelling name with a rich legacy of innovation and supported by strong industry partnerships.