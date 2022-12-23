Santa Claus Delivers First Ever Christmas Message to the World

Santa Claus has delivered his first ever global Christmas address from his Post Office in Finnish Lapland. His first official Christmas message details the festive wishes he receives in the letters that are written by many children and adults all over the world – this year’s top Christmas wishes were health, happiness and love.

Santa Claus’ first Christmas message was informed by letters written by the young and the young at heart, mostly between the ages of 8 and 25. In addition to the three main themes, many letters also asked the age-old question, “Santa, are you real?”

Santa Claus’ Christmas Eve message is available to view online at Santa Claus’ Main Post Office website here.

Data compiled from analysis of letters to Santa Claus from 23 countries.

How to write to Santa Claus: Simply write down your wishes and send in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, Santa’s Main Post Office, Rovaniemi, Finland.