Fobi Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Fobi AI Inc. (“the “Company” or “FOBI”) (TSXV:FOBI; OTCQB: FOBIF) is pleased to announce voting results from the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 15, 2022 (“AGM”). All matters voted upon were outlined in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated October 31, 2022 (“Circular”). A total of 47,716,574 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) were voted, representing the votes attached to 31.41% of all outstanding Shares as at the record date.

At the AGM, Shareholders passed resolutions related to the following, all as further set out in the Circular:

The number of directors of the Company was fixed at four (4);

The election of the director nominees set forth in the Circular, being Rob Anson, Peter Green, Michael Devine, and Jeffrey Hyman; and

The appointment of Manning Elliott LLP, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors of the Company to fix the auditors remuneration.

The Company also confirms that, further to its news release dated November 18, 2022, the Company has settled a reduced amount of $226,970 in outstanding debt in exchange for the issuance of 510,045 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.445/Share (the “Debt Settlement”). The Debt Settlement was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Shares have been issued. No finder’s fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Debt Settlement.

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.