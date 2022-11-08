FABACUS ASSISTS FANATICS FOR ITS GLOBAL LICENSING PORTFOLIO

Fabacus has announced a new partnership with Fanatics, a global digital sports platform and leader in licensed sports merchandise, supporting the company across its brand portfolio, to create official product catalogues and digitised consumer engagement initiatives.

Commenting on the partnership, Matthew Primack, Senior Vice-President for International Business Development at Fanatics said, “We are pleased to partner with Fabacus, a like-minded organisation that thinks outside of the box to move an industry forward. We are looking forward to working together to provide protection for our partner brands through its innovative technology, and to explore the possibilities that Fabacus can provide to us.

Fabacus’ technology will also be used to engage fans and consumers, offering a digital giveaway programme through licensed products, for the chance to win match tickets, retail discounts, experiences and signed memorabilia, when scanning live QR codes within consumer products.

“We have loved working with the team at Fanatics and are delighted to be formalising our partnership, supporting them across their brand roster.” Andrew Xeni, CEO & Founder of Fabacus concluded, “It is brilliant to be working with such forward-thinking partners across two of our Xelacore technology offerings – from product registration through to insight powered giveaway campaigns. We’re looking forward to elevating and supporting the retail and brand experience for sports fans worldwide.”

Fanatics, Inc. is the ultimate one-stop sports fan destination that ignites and harnesses the passion of fans and maximises the presence and reach for preeminent sports partners globally.

Leveraging long-standing relationships with more than 900 sports properties, a database of more than 80 million consumers worldwide and a trusted brand name, Fanatics is furthering its innovation across the sports landscape by building the leading global digital sports platform, complete with offerings including licensed merchandise, trading cards and collectibles, digital collectibles and NFTs, and online gambling and iGaming.

Fabacus is a global technology provider with a unique data service designed to digitally-transform the licensing industry. The business was founded by tech and retail entrepreneur Andrew Xeni and is backed by a number of financial institutions, including iNovia Partners, led by former CFO Google Patrick Pichette, as well as New Look founder Tom Singh. Fabacus plans to create a truly connected world of licensing through the power of data, facilitating deeper connectivity, visibility, and trust across the value-chain, enabling decision-making to be based on a foundation of accurate master data.

