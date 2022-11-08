ACTIVISION TAKING THE LICENSING & RETAIL INDUSTRIES TO NEW LEVELS OF CONSUMER ENGAGEMENT FOR CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II FANS

To celebrate the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Activision is gifting bespoke Calling Cards to purchasers of exclusive George at ASDA T-shirts produced by Fashion UK, through technology facilitated by global technology partner, Fabacus.

This isn’t the first time Activision have offered bonus in-game content as part of their consumer products strategy, having previously printed static redeem codes on receipts.

”Engaging the Call of Duty fanbase across different business verticals has always been an important part of our brand experience,” Philippe Bost, Vice President International Consumer Products at Activision Blizzard, commented, “with this innovative technology, Fabacus have enabled us to advance how we engage our fans further – as well as how we can collaborate with our licensee and retail partners – offering a seamless, digitalised experience to consumers of our licensed products, taking them from in-world product to the in-game world in a short, smooth process.”

Activated through scanning live QR codes concealed within Modern Warfare II merchandise, produced by licensee partner, Fashion UK, consumers will be able to register their details to redeem and display the bonus content in gameplay.

A spokesperson from George at Asda added, “We are proud to be offering this experience and technology to our customers. Without the need to print codes or misplaced receipts, this innovation has made the campaign easy to set up with all partners involved, and for our shoppers to engage with. We are excited to see it come to life.”

As well as providing greater incentive for consumers to complete a purchase, digital insights will also be generated, so Activision as an IP owner can more effectively understand and engage Call of Duty fans in future campaigns.

Andrew Xeni, CEO and founder of Fabacus commented: “After some amazing campaigns utilising our consumer-facing technology, we are delighted that Activision has chosen to partner with us to enrich the experience for their Call of Duty fans. Having a major retailer such as George at ASDA on board is incredible validation and the start of an exciting trajectory. Our platform was originally developed to foster transparent and collaborative relationships between brands, their partners, and their consumers and so we look forward to seeing this campaign go live in stores, in celebration of the Modern Warfare II release.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141. From small-scale, high-stakes infiltration tactical ops to highly classified missions, players will deploy alongside friends in a truly immersive experience. Releasing October 28th, 2022, merchandise will be available across the UK, with codes concealed for consumers to discover, scan, and redeem their Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Calling Card.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company’s website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

For more information and the latest intel on Call of Duty, visit www.callofduty.com/modernwarfare2, www.youtube.com/callofduty and follow @CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Fabacus is a global technology provider with a unique data service designed to digitally-transform the licensing industry. The business was founded by tech and retail entrepreneur Andrew Xeni and is backed by several financial institutions, including iNovia Partners, led by former CFO Google, Patrick Pichette, as well as New Look founder Tom Singh. Fabacus plans to create a truly connected world of licensing through the power of data, facilitating deeper connectivity, visibility and trust across the value-chain, enabling decision-making to be based on a foundation of accurate master data.

www.fabacus.com

ASDA was founded in 1965 through the merger of the Asquith family grocery business with the Associated Dairies company and its name is derived from this merger.

Headquartered in Leeds, ASDA is the UK’s third-largest supermarket by market share, employing more than 140,000 colleagues and serving over 18m customers every week in its 633 stores and online via www.ASDA.com Its George clothing division, which launched in 1989 and is based in Leicestershire, is the UK’s second-largest clothing retailer by volume.

ASDA has a long heritage in providing customers with low prices and in June 2022 was crowned the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket by the Grocer magazine for the 25th consecutive year. In October 2020, ASDA was acquired from Walmart by the Issa brothers and TDR Capital.

Established over 25 years ago, Fashion UK are a Leading EMEA brand & licensing company.

Fashion UK work with many of the major high street retailers across Europe, creating bold, innovative apparel and accessories for their stores including knitwear and footwear.

Fashion UK offer a complete route to market, with world-class capabilities in design, sourcing, merchandising, marketing, technology, compliance, logistics and financing. Dedicating 100% of their business to producing Licensed and Branded products.