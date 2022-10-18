Capital on Tap Raises £100 Million to Power The Spend of Every Small Business

Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a £100 million corporate revolving credit facility with Atalaya Capital Management to provide small businesses in the UK and US with a central hub to manage all aspects of their business finances.

Since launching in 2012, Capital on Tap has provided over £4 billion of funding to more than 200,000 small businesses. In 2021, Capital on Tap launched their US business, which already has more than 14,000 Capital on Tap Business Credit Card holders in its one year of existence.

While Capital on Tap has closed several funding facilities in the past, over £1bn since June 2021 to fund customers, this revolving credit facility is the first that will be used to enhance Capital on Tap’s quickly evolving product offering.

Today, Capital on Tap provides an all-in-one business credit card and spend management platform built to save small businesses time and money with instant access to funds, flexible repayment options, accounting integrations, unlimited free 1% cashback, and as many employee cards as they need.

The funding will allow Capital on Tap to build out their central finance hub for small business owners in the UK and US. This will include a full accounts payable suite to manage bills and expenses, a credit score builder to help new companies establish business credit, and several other products and features that will help small business owners from the day they start their business.

“We continue to see small businesses overlooked and underserved by the large incumbent banks,” said David Luck, co-founder and CEO of Capital on Tap. “We want to build a simple, seamless finance platform for small business owners.”

Originally backed by three early angel investors, Capital on Tap has been profitable since 2017 and has experienced an impressive 62% annual sales growth over the last 3 years. While this is the FinTech’s first corporate revolving credit facility, Capital on Tap has previously closed two funding facilities with Atalaya Capital Management, both in 2021.

“We are extremely pleased to have agreed this facility, which will allow us to better serve our small business customers with the spend management tools and flexible funding they need to grow,” said Alan Hart, CFO at Capital on Tap. “Moreover, it is fantastic that we have broadened our relationship with Atalaya to include a general purpose corporate facility.”

James Intermont a Managing Director at Atalaya Capital Management commented, “Capital on Tap’s impressive growth has positive implications for the prosperity of small business owners in the US and UK. We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Capital on Tap via their first revolving credit facility to support this critical segment of the business population.”

Capital on Tap makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business spending, access funding, and earn cash back, travel, and gift card rewards. Over 200,000 small businesses have spent more than £4 billion on their Capital on Tap Business Credit Cards across the US and UK. They were recently recognised by The Sunday Times and the Financial Times as one of Britain and Europe’s fastest-growing businesses, respectively.

Atalaya Capital Management is a privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm. Atalaya primarily focuses on making private credit and special opportunities investments in three principal asset classes – specialty finance, real estate, and corporate. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City and has approximately $9 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.atalayacap.com.