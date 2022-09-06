Fobi To Provide Checkpoint Digital Ticketing System to Support Big Wheel Charity Golf Classic Tournament

Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce that they are supporting Aaron Pritchett’s Big Wheel Charity Golf Classic tournament with their Checkpoint Digital Ticketing and engagement solution, as well as purchasing a Platinum Sponsorship package for the tournament. The Tournament will be held September 13th at the Cottonwood Golf Course in Nanaimo, BC, and the proceeds from fundraising will go to support KidSport and the Nanaimo Community Hospice Society. Fobi has been a long-time supporter of KidSport, so this partnership is very well positioned.

CHECKPOINT DIGITAL TICKETING AND ENGAGEMENT SOLUTION DRIVES IMPROVED OPERATIONS AND ATTENDEE EXPERIENCE

Most charity golf events currently use paper tickets, which make it difficult to engage with attendees before, during and after the event. By implementing Fobi’s Mobile Wallet Checkpoint solution for this year’s tournament, however, the Big Wheel Charity Golf Classic tournament organizers have been able to create an end-to-end digital ticketing and engagement solution that makes the registration and check-in process seamless and easy for the attendees. The event attendee simply downloads their pass for the event to their native mobile wallet that comes in every smartphone. Organizers then scan it when they arrive at the event, using Fobi’s SmartScan software which runs on any mobile phone or tablet. Vouchers for Lunch and the Evening entertainment will also be distributed through Fobi’s CheckPoint wallet passes, making the attendee experience incredibly smooth and seamless.

Big Wheel Golf Tournament Co-Founder Sarah Bramley, stated: “Fobi’s Checkpoint solution is a huge upgrade for us. The Fobi technology will streamline a great deal of our operations and it will also provide an entirely new level of value to our sponsors by way of providing real time engagement and data insights which provides participating businesses with true sponsorship ROI. As we fully leverage social media and our combined networks, the Fobi mobile wallet pass solution is a perfect complimentary addition helping us deliver a seamless digital experience to our attendees and supporters.”

Co-Founder,Aaron Pritchett stated, “Growing up in a less-than affluent household as a boy, I know what it’s like to struggle. My intention is to host events and fundraisers across Canada where the proceeds will provide a direct and positive impact in our communities. We are very excited about partnering with Fobi for our inaugural event and we look forward to providing a whole new level of experience and value for all of those involved.”

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: “This is another incredible opportunity to showcase our Checkpoint solution at another high profile charity event. We are coming off a very successful implementation at Adam Hadwin’s GVCI golf event last week and now supporting the Big Wheel Charity Golf Classic tournament with Checkpoint and as a Platinum Sponsor is something that we are very proud of. We have been long-time supporters of KidSport and giving back to the community is a huge part of our mission as well. We look forward to supporting this year’s tournament and contributing even more value in years to come.”

To donate to KidSport go tohttps://kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/donate/

