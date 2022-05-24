RED Technologies has chosen the b<>com *Dome* 5G network core to develop its competitive private 5G offer for industrial small and medium enterprises. RED Technologies is a telecom engineering company that specializes in the development and commercialization of dynamic radio spectrum and connectivity management solutions.

“We have always stated our ambition to offer solutions that are accessible to both large groups and smaller companies. The fact that our b<>com *Dome* solution is integrated into RED Technologies’ products for SMEs and ETIs reinforces our choice” explains Nicolas Dallery, b<>com’s Marketing and Sales Director.

“We chose to integrate b<>com *Dome* technology into our operated private 5G solution for its ease of deployment and its security and sovereignty benefits. Our 5G end-to-end connectivity solution is designed for small and medium enterprises that want to deploy a private 5G network operated at a very competitive cost, notably through the use of unlicensed frequency bands and cloud technologies. We will thus democratize access to industrial 5G and participate in its massive deployment in France and internationally” explains Michaël Abitbol, CEO of RED Technologies.

The first customer use cases will appear in the coming weeks. All economic sectors are included: Industry 4.0, health, vital infrastructures, and more.

b<>com’s technologies are developed to address cultural and creative industries, digital infrastructure, defense, industry 4.0 and health. Its experts come up with solutions in areas like 5G networks and beyond, image and audio processing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cognitive science and mixed realities.

With backgrounds in industry and academia, its researchers and engineers work on its campus in Rennes and its sites in Paris, Brest and Lannion.

Thanks to its world-class engineering team and its unique mix of scientific and industrial know-how, b<>com offers its clients technology innovations that make the difference.

www.b-com.com | @IRT_BCom

Founded in 2012, RED Technologies is a telecom engineering company that specializes in spectrum-sharing technologies. RED Technologies is now a leading provider of advanced technologies and services, offering scalable cloud-based CBRS and TVWS spectrum-sharing solutions, supplemented by its 6GHz AFC (Automatic Frequency Controller) to support 6GHz WiFi and 5G.

A contract awardee under the French government’s 5G acceleration plan, RED Technologies offers a private 5G connectivity platform at an affordable cost to small and medium industrial companies.

The company’s chief shareholder is the venture capital firm Karista (www.karista.vc)

https://www.redtechnologies.fr