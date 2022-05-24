Kosmik Brands Launches in Planet 13

Soon after Kosmik Brands launched in the great state of Nevada, they are back with more exciting news. Planet 13, globally recognized as the largest cannabis dispensary in the world, now carries all Kosmik products. Setting the world record with their opening back in 2018, since day one, Planet 13 continues to set the bar higher than any other facility when it comes to customer experience. Here’s what’s in store.

The legendary launch kicked off just in time for Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, the largest electronic music festival in North America. Rave goers from all over in route to Sin City had the opportunity to stock up on their favorite Kosmik gummies and gather under the Electric Sky for a weekend they sure won’t forget. Since the Nevada market is recreational, allowing adult-use of cannabis, the sky is the limit for these cannabis kosmonauts.

Planet 13 now carries Kosmik’s best-selling cannabis edibles, including their award-winning Specialty line. Some specialty options include Karamel Apple, a tangy green apple gummy with a real caramel center, Peanut Butter & Jelly, a grape gummy with a real peanut butter center, and Supersonic S’mores, a marshmallow gummy with a real chocolate center, covered in graham cracker crumbles. Alongside these dank delicacies are Kosmik’s Blasters and Sour Blasters, as well as a new Blaster flavor exclusive to the Silver State: Mercury Mango, a sweet mango flavor with hints of citrus, sure to capture everyone’s attention (and tastebuds).

Kirk Fuqua, CEO of Kosmik Brands, shared his excitement about this unparalleled collaboration:

“We are beyond elated for the opportunity not only to have our product in the largest cannabis dispensary in the world, but also to unite forces with a company that shares the same mission as Kosmik: a dedication to creating a unique and personalized experience unlike anything else in the world for cannabis consumers. Planet 13 demonstrates this mission through their achievement of being the ultimate cannabis destination on the planet. Kosmik Brands demonstrates this by offering products unlike anything else in the universe.”

“We are super excited to carry Kosmik Gummies in our Planet 13 Las Vegas SuperStore and are on a non-stop search to find the most dynamic premium products to expand our offerings to our incredible customers and give them the best cannabis shopping experience on the planet,” said David Farris, Planet 13 Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

If you would like to learn more about this notable collaboration, or if you own a business and have interest in working with Kosmik Brands or carrying their products, you can learn more by visiting their Products page.