NEVGOLD PROMOTES DERICK UNGER TO VP OF EXPLORATION

NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce that the Company has promoted Mr. Derick Unger, CPG, from Chief Geologist to the position of Vice President of Exploration.

Derick has been with the Company since July-2021 and has been instrumental in the geology, exploration, and resource development areas. Derick has a strong track record of success and has implemented key leadership principles and strategy to the operations of the Company.

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: “Derick has been a key figure within our core leadership group and has been instrumental in the success of the company to date. He has been a large contributor to building a strong operational platform in Nevada and British Columbia, which has provided the right ingredients for successful resource development and exploration efforts. It has been an extremely fast paced start to our field programs, specifically the 10,000 meter drill program at Limousine Butte, and we have operated safely, efficiently, and cost effectively which is a testament to Derick and our entire team. We look forward to further building on our positive progress to date as we advance our efforts over the coming months.”

NevGold VP Exploration, Derick Unger, comments: “Thank you to the entire NevGold leadership group for their support this past year. Our early success is a testament to the hard work and dedication the entire group displays on a daily basis. I am confident through a combination of hard work and good science we will continue to unlock the full value of our projects to benefit our stakeholders. The data generated in the 10,000 meter drill program at Limousine Butte has been critical to our understanding of the 67 square kilometer district scale project, and we are excited about the numerous drill targets that have been identified from our robust geological model.”

NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and British Columbia. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project in Southeast BC.

