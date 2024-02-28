LOCAL CHICAGO REPUBLICAN COMMITTEEMAN ENDORSES RFK – WILL NATIONAL GOP OFFICIALS FOLLOW SUIT?

Trump’s victories in New Hampshire, Iowa and South Carolina have hurt challenger Nikki Haley’s prospects going forward in the Republican Primary.

Republicans such as Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, Chris Christie, and Mitch McConnell have refused to support Trump, even in a general election. Will these Republican officials consider throwing their support behind independent candidate Bobby Kennedy? Kennedy’s slogan is clear: “Declare Your Independence.”

Cheney said of President Biden, “I disagree with a lot of Biden’s policies. We can survive bad policies. We cannot survive torching the Constitution.”

In December, Romney said unequivocally, “I’m not going to be endorsing President Trump, obviously.”

Chris Christie, dropped out of the race last month and stated that he will not endorse Trump.

According to the latest poll reported on “The Hill,” 60 percent do not want Trump to run again in 2024 while the “Pew Research Center” reports that nearly two-thirds, (64%) say they disapprove of Biden’s job performance. (“The Hill” Poll, Pew Research Poll)

Bobby Kennedy is on record saying on the “Capital Hill Show” that he will honor the second amendment and will not move to take American citizens’ guns from them.

Bobby has been critical of President Biden’s immigration policy and advocates for closure of the border to illegal immigration. Bobby stated, “We have the Mexican drug cartel carting people into the United States at $10,000 a person. It’s the Mexican cartel which is dictating US immigration policy.”

Bobby says that he supports the Ukrainian people, but “I believe they are being badly injured by US policies, and President Zelensky is essentially a puppet of the neocons in the White House. My uncle always said, ‘You have to put yourself in the other guy’s shoes’ and, you know, we must listen to all sides, even Putin’s.”

Bobby says, on the economy, “We are leaving our children $33 trillion in debt. We’re poisoning our people with toxic rivers and streams like in Flint, Michigan. That’s because the entire budget of the EPA, which protects the nature of our entire country, is $12B. We can’t afford $200B for Ukraine. Instead all of that $200B should be spent helping young people to buy their own homes with favorable government programs like we did after WW2, with the G.I. bill.”

In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Bobby says, “I’m pro-Palestinian but I’m anti-Hamas and people need to distinguish between those two things.”

Bobby also says that his White House will not censor: “Government agencies were used against President Trump. Judge Doughty’s 155 page decision demonstrated emails from the White House to Facebook and to the enforcement agencies which demonstrated that the FBI, CIA, and DHS were given portals to alter and censor social media posts that were critical of the White House on issues including Ukraine and the economy.”

These positions put Republicans such as Cheney and Romney more closely in line with Bobby Kennedy. They really have no place else to go.

“Show the world that we will defeat the plague of cowardice sweeping through the Republican Party,” Liz Cheney said at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.

“The fact that the White House has been singularly silent and coddled Hunter Biden suggests an inquiry is not inappropriate,” Romney told reporters in reference to the Biden impeachment.

Republican Committeeman Segvich agrees with Kennedy that Zelensky is a puppet, and adds, “Christians are being slaughtered in Ukraine; Muslims, and some other Christians are being slaughtered in Palestine; Kennedy is the only candidate with a sober, serious sense of purpose to address these extremely grave issues of life and death in our world today.”

Meanwhile, Segvich is traveling and campaigning in Croatia, Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina for Kennedy, with his organic support movement, European Americans for Kennedy.

There are now 2.3 million Americans citizens, living in Europe.