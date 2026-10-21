The SJH Group Celebrates Quality Journalism as Official Sponsor of London Press Club Awards 2026

Creative media group the SJH Group celebrated outstanding journalism as an official event sponsor of the London Press Club Awards 2026.

Creative media group the SJH Group celebrated outstanding journalism as an official event sponsor of the London Press Club Awards 2026. The Group sponsored the ceremony’s champagne reception, continuing its support for London Press Club events since 2018.

“We’re proud of our ongoing association with the London Press Club,” says Richard Freed, founder of the employee-owned SJH Group. “As a leader in quality media for more than 25 years, we value the power of a great story.”

Leading figures from across the media gathered at Stationers’ Hall, near St Paul’s Cathedral, on Wednesday 21 October for the annual ceremony. BBC London broadcaster Riz Lateef compered the awards, acknowledging what has been a “vintage year for news and scoops”.

The reception provided an opportunity for the SJH Group to join journalists, editors and fellow supporters in celebrating the reporting and investigations recognised at this year’s awards.

Gabriel Pogrund of The Sunday Times was named Journalist of the Year, while Private Eye editor Ian Hislop received the Edgar Wallace Award and BBC News’s Lyse Doucet won Broadcaster of the Year. The Times’ Martyn Ziegler collected both Scoop of the Year and Sports Journalist of the Year.

Lady Mayor Sue Langley was named Londoner of the Year, and The Daily Mail received Press Media Title of the Year.

Alongside the SJH Group, sponsors included eco-friendly cleaning firm GreenZone, which supported Specialist Journalist of the Year, won by Larisa Brown of The Times; curated travel company Fernwayer, which sponsored Photographer of the Year, awarded to Phil Noble; and insurance broker and consultancy AON, which supported Podcast of the Year, won by The Telegraph’s Iran: The Latest.

Representatives of GreenZone, Fernwayer and AON attended the ceremony and presented the respective winners with their awards.

For more information about the SJH Group, visit www.sjhgroup.com.

London Press Club Awards 2026 winners

Londoner of the Year: Lady Mayor Sue Langley

Edgar Wallace Award: Ian Hislop

Press Media Title of the Year: The Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday

Journalist of the Year: Gabriel Pogrund, The Sunday Times

Political Journalist of the Year: Patrick Maguire, The Times

Business Journalist of the Year: Anna Isaac, The Guardian

Sports Journalist of the Year: Martyn Ziegler, The Times

Specialist Journalist of the Year: Larisa Brown, The Times

Showbusiness Journalist of the Year: Tom Bryant, Daily Mirror

Broadcaster of the Year: Lyse Doucet, BBC News

Scoop of the Year: Martyn Ziegler, The Times

Podcast of the Year: Iran the Latest, The Telegraph

Young Journalist of the Year: Arthur Parashar, Daily Mail

Photographer of the Year: Phil Noble

Special Campaigning Award: Robert Fisk, Daily Express