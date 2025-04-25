World Class eye care services now accessible in underserved communities with insurance plans

Dr. Ken Moadel, New York’s most trusted name in eye care for over 30 years, is now available in 4 NYC boroughs.

New York Ophthalmology is thrilled to announce its exciting new leadership and partnership with internationally renowned ophthalmic surgeon, Dr. Ken Moadel, to launch Moadel Eye Specialty Partners. This groundbreaking collaboration marks a new chapter in comprehensive eye care, uniting expertise and cutting-edge technology to underserved communities across all five boroughs of New York City.

After 30 years of providing refractive eye surgery, Dr. Ken Moadel is now embarking on this new venture with a vision to make world-class eye care more accessible and innovative. Dr. Moadel has been recognized globally for his contributions to refractive surgery and his pioneering approach to eye health. Known for his personalized patient care and groundbreaking innovations, Dr. Moadel’s commitment to excellence has made him a leader in the field of refractive eye surgery.

Moadel Eye Specialty and New York Ophthalmology have invested in cutting-edge technologies such as digital small light therapy (DSLT), virtual fields, non-contact intraocular pressure (IOP) measurements and portable fundus imaging. With this new venture, Dr. Moadel and New York Ophthalmology aim to provide the highest quality care, making world-class services accessible to patients throughout the city and open the seven days of the week.

With a commitment to inclusivity, their services are available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Mandarin, Bengali and Urdu. “We are excited to launch Moadel Eye Specialty Partners, a partnership that will revolutionize how we deliver eye care,” said Dr. Moadel. “Our mission is to ensure that every individual, regardless of their location or background, receives exceptional care tailored to their needs.”

The establishment of Moadel Eye Specialty Partners comes with a promise to expand accessibility, integrating advanced treatments and technologies in areas such as cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma, retina management, and more. With locations across four boroughs, patients will now enjoy greater convenience while benefiting from a team of distinguished specialists and compassionate support staff.

“Partnering with Dr. Moadel is a tremendous honor,” said Nikola Ragusa, M.D., F.A.C.S.[Partner, New York Ophthalmology]. “Together, we’re setting a new standard for comprehensive, patient-centered eye care, ensuring that every New Yorker has access to the very best treatment options available today.”

Moadel Eye Specialty Partners combines the expertise of world-renowned surgeon Dr. Ken Moadel and New York Ophthalmology to provide cutting-edge eye care. Dedicated to serving all five boroughs, this partnership emphasizes accessibility, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to improving vision and quality of life for all.



www.ny2020.com

www.nyoph.com