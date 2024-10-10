TMJ Selected as a “Major Contender” in the Asia-Pacific Region in Everest Group’s 2024 CX Vendor Survey

TMJ Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hidetake Maruyama; hereinafter referred to as TMJ), a member of the Secom Group that builds and operates contact centers and back offices (administrative processing centers), has been selected as a “Major Contender” in the Asia-Pacific region in the “Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024,” a CX service vendor survey released in September 2024 by market research company Everest Group. The company’s evaluations have improved in both the two evaluation axes of “Market impact” and “Vision & capability,” and it is strengthening its presence as a CX service vendor in the Asia-Pacific region.

The survey, conducted by Everest Group, covers 29 CX service vendors, including contact center outsourcing, in the Asia-Pacific region. Each evaluation is based on Everest Group’s 2024 RFI process, interactions with major CXM service providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the CXM service market, and is matrixed and positioned along two axes: “Market impact” and “Vision & capability.”

TMJ was selected as a “Major Contender” following last year, with its ratings improving in both “Market impact” and “Vision & capability.”

TMJ will further strengthen its provision of know-how and solutions that maximize the value of our clients’ customer experience through innovative initiatives, including the promotion of “next-generation contact centers.” In addition, we will optimally localize our clients’ businesses and accelerate the success of their global expansion. Through these activities, we will continue to support our clients’ growth as a trusted partner.

https://www.tmj.jp

TMJ was established in 1992 as an independent company from the in-house call center of Fukutake Shoten Co., Ltd. (currently Benesse Corporation). Utilizing the production management and quality control know-how cultivated through the world’s unprecedented continuous membership business, TMJ provides services such as designing and operating call centers for a wide variety of client companies, research and analysis, staffing, and human resource development. In 2017, TMJ became a wholly owned subsidiary of Secom Co., Ltd., and will utilize its stronger and more secure group network to support the success of its client businesses.