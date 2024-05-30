ANNOUNCING GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF CCX FOR CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS: HELPING PROVIDERS BOOST VALUE AND REVENUE WITH OUR DROP-IN DBAAS

This out-of-the-box, Sovereign DBaaS solution easily integrates with OpenStack environments, providing CSPs a scalable, performant DBaaS solution with advanced data lifecycle management capabilities, giving customers greater portability and control over their data stacks. “As a Cloud Platform Partner, Severalnines has helped us confidently step into the DBaaS space, making our solutions catalog more extensive, and helping our customers be more successful. However, it’s not just about simplifying database automation, but ensuring that our customers can focus more on their core business by choosing a compliant provider with a robust platform that offers more than just IaaS.” said Joakim Öhman, CEO of Elastx.

By enabling more CSPs to offer competitive, alternative solutions to hyperscalers like AWS, Google, and Azure, the market is better able to service a more diverse range of customer applications and business requirements. Vinay Joosery, CEO of Severalnines, adds “To ensure that the cloud ecosystem remains healthy, we need to fight concentration and give customers true optionality when selecting service providers. If successful, our customer, and by extension theirs, will win from providing access to better products and services in terms of quantity, quality and pricing — CCX for CSPs is our contribution to a better ecosystem.”

Key features:

Rapid setup and deployment: Streamlines infrastructure setup and database deployment to accelerate time to market.

Streamlines infrastructure setup and database deployment to accelerate time to market. Seamless failover and recovery: Ensures minimal downtime with continuous monitoring and auto-recovery of databases.

Ensures minimal downtime with continuous monitoring and auto-recovery of databases. Advanced backups: Facilitates swift data restoration with comprehensive backup to minimize disruption.

Facilitates swift data restoration with comprehensive backup to minimize disruption. Robust security measures: Protects data integrity with firewalls and end-to-end encryption.

Protects data integrity with firewalls and end-to-end encryption. Flexible scaling: Adjust database capacity, up or down to meet spikes in demand and maintain optimal performance.

Adjust database capacity, up or down to meet spikes in demand and maintain optimal performance. Insightful dashboards: Manage customer databases and optimize workflows with our Single Multi-tenant Admin portal.

With a global team and headquarters in Sweden, Severalnines has over a decade of experience providing innovative database orchestration solutions and concepts, empowering DBAs and DevOps teams to handle the complete database lifecycle in demanding on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.