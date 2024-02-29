Bernie Sanders stands against American complicity in Israeli war crimes

Full text of Senator Sanders’ speech to the House of Representatives this week. He is the longest-serving independent in congressional history…

It always strikes me that the more critical the issue, the less it receives attention in Congress and the media. Today, I want to address one such issue: the ongoing and unprecedented humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, worsening each passing day.

On October 7th, a brutal terrorist attack against Israel resulted in the loss of 12,000 [corrected: 1,200] innocent lives, with 230 hostages taken — some 100 of whom remain in captivity. While Israel has the right to respond to such attacks, it does not have the right to wage war against the entire Palestinian population, as it has done.

As we discuss issues that often go unnoticed in Congress, consider the dire situation in Gaza. Approximately 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, and over 70,000 injured since the conflict began. Shockingly, 2/3 of those affected are women and children. Moreover, 1.7 million Palestinians, 80% of Gaza’s population, have been displaced from their homes, leaving them without a safe haven and uncertain about their return.

The bombing of Gaza has reached unprecedented levels, with 70% of housing units damaged or destroyed. The civilian infrastructure has crumbled, leading to a scarcity of electricity, clean water, functional hospitals, food, and fuel. In this grim reality, 5-year-old and 3-year-old children are displaced, unsure of their future, as bombs continue to fall.

The international community cannot turn a blind eye to this unfolding catastrophe. In recent weeks, warnings from the United Nations and aid organizations highlighted the risk of famine and disease due to constant bombing and restrictions on humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

Approximately 85,000 more lives are at risk in the next six months if urgent action is not taken. Shockingly, the World Food Program reported that one in six children under 12 in Northern Gaza is acutely malnourished, and 3% are experiencing child wasting. Thousands of children are at risk of dying from starvation and easily preventable diseases due to the lack of essential supplies.

This is an urgent humanitarian crisis that demands immediate attention. An immediate humanitarian ceasefire and a substantial expansion of relief efforts are crucial to prevent more deaths from the lack of basic supplies. Without swift action, the situation may become irreversible.

Humanitarian access to Gaza has worsened in recent weeks, hindering the delivery of aid. The Israeli government’s restrictions on aid entering Gaza, combined with military activities, contribute to this dire situation. Even aid convoys face dangers, with some being fired upon despite coordinating with the Israeli military.

What is further distressing is the attack on UNRWA, the largest UN agency operating in Gaza. Accusations against 12 UNRWA employees related to the October 7th attack are being investigated, but starving 2 million people is not a proportional response.

The United States cannot absolve itself of responsibility in this crisis. Most of the weapons and military equipment used by Israel are provided by the U.S. taxpayer. The U.S. has laws to prevent human rights violations, but enforcement has been lax, especially with Israel.

It is time for the United States to reconsider its role in this crisis. Sending another $1 billion in unrestricted military aid to Israel, enabling its current actions, is unacceptable. We must focus on negotiating a ceasefire agreement that prioritizes humanitarian aid and the release of hostages.

In conclusion, the United States must re-evaluate its support for Netanyahu’s government. We cannot be complicit in war crimes and must work towards an urgent humanitarian ceasefire. Additionally, the U.S. should join global efforts to pass a ceasefire resolution at the UN Security Council. It is time to say no to further military aid and work towards a just resolution in the region.