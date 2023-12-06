THE CAYS CONFERENCE 2023: INTERNATIONAL AGENTS WOWED BY MODELS & TALENT AT THE ATLANTIS RESORT IN THE BAHAMAS

Award-Winning Entertainment Company, LFD Productions Debuts Weekend-Long Red-Carpet Scouting Event for Top International Modeling and Talent Agencies garnering over 400 callbacks

The event took place on November 11 and 12 at Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island in the Bahamas and welcomed aspiring models and actors from around the world to get discovered in paradise through talent showcases, workshops and activities that capture the allure of the industries. Registrants were given the opportunity to highlight their talent in front of a roster of 15 international talent agencies, and registrants received over 400 callbacks with some getting multiple. The event was especially monumental for Bahamas and Caribbean participants, given the underrepresentation of individuals from the region in the entertainment industry, and as The Bahamas has not had a scouting event of this scale in almost a decade.

Hosted by Stephanie Nihon, founder of LFD Productions and The Cays Conference, and Karen Lee Group, a multi-faceted scouting, coaching and consulting company led by Karen Lee, prior director of Elite NYC for 18 years, the weekend-long event hosted representatives from agencies The Society, Elite, CMM, BMG, Wilhelmina, Stewart Talent, J Pervis Talent, Ford Models, Nomad, Talent Direct Agency, A3 Artists and Luber Roklin Ent.. Participants of The Cays Conference gained holistic insights into what it takes to succeed in the industry, complete with red carpet entry, model and talent showcases and industry-expert panels throughout the weekend.

“We were blown away by the immense talent that was on display at the first ever Cays Conference,” said Stephanie Nihon, founder of The Cays Conference and LFD Productions. “The outpour of support that each individual gave to and received from their fellow peers as they showcased their abilities was inspiring, and the number of callbacks exceeded all expectations for our first year. It is clear that Bahamian and Caribbean talent deserves to be on the global stage, and I am very proud of my country.”

Over the course of the weekend, models walked the runway and live talent was showcased in front of a captivated audience of conference attendees, and curated workshops provided helpful insights to prepare for a successful career, as well as networking opportunities for attendees to foster new connections. The event also included giveaways, a VIP Grey Goose and Bacardi Sponsored social mixer and a red-carpet entry, with headlining sponsors including The Islands of The Bahamas and the award-winning live-action children’s show “Goombay Kids”.

“Thrilled to have attended the Cay Conference this weekend,” said Kwok Chan, Global Director of Development at FORD Models. “The event was well-organized and highly educational for aspiring talents. Stephanie’s commendable efforts in giving back to her community were truly uplifting. Looking forward to the next event!”

Local dignitaries from the Islands of the Bahamas were also in attendance looking for their next brand ambassador, including Director General Latia Duncombe from the Ministry of Tourism and Clarence Rolle, The Bahamas TV and Film Commissioner.

“I had an incredible experience at the Cays Conference – the talent was some of the best I’ve seen in a long while,” said Victoria Kress, senior theatrical agent at A3 Artists. “The event itself was of the highest professional value and flawlessly executed, but what I was most touched by was the care and love the event staff had for every single person participating in the event and their dedication to helping others achieve their dreams. It was clear that this was a labor of love for all involved. I look forward to working more with many of the talent I saw this weekend and am thankful for the opportunity to have met them in this wonderful environment.”

Known for its forward-thinking approach to talent development and entertainment, LFD Productions hosted The Cays Conference in alignment with its dedicated mission of fostering underrepresented emerging talent in the Caribbean and beyond. This distinctive event has revolutionized the entertainment-scouting industry in the Caribbean, providing opportunity and experience through an international event that hasn’t been done at this scale in the region before. The Cays Conference looks ahead to year 2 with plans of expanding out to different sides of the industry and becoming a leading global industry event.

LFD Productions is an award-winning renowned name in the entertainment industry, dedicated to shaping the future of talent discovery and development. With a strong commitment to innovation and excellence, LFD Productions has consistently delivered impactful production experiences that push the boundaries of entertainment.

Online references: www.the-cays.com

Instagram: @the_cays_conference

Facebook: The Cays Conference News