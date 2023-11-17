CANNATRONA DEBUTS AT MJBIZCON 2023 WITH CANNABIS FILTER TIP AND PRE-ROLL SOLUTIONS TO ELEVATE CONSUMER EXPERIENCE

This debut marks Cannatrona’s entry into the cannabis market and will showcase its rich legacy of innovation and partnerships backed by its parent company, Filtrona. Attendees at MJBizCon 2023 will gain first-hand insights into the USA-made products, emphasizing Cannatrona’s commitment to local manufacturing, quality, and sustainability.

“As we make our entry into the cannabis market, our aim is to redefine the consumer experience with our diverse product range,” said Ann Treadaway, Global Business Development at Cannatrona. “Our cutting-edge, USA-crafted, filter tips and mouthpieces are a testament to our commitment to deliver premium, pre-roll solutions that meet the unique demands of the fast-growing cannabis and hemp industries.”

Treadaway added: “Our unique position, informed by our legacy brand’s century-long foundation in the smoking, paper, and packaging sectors, enables us to forge meaningful partnerships within the cannabis industry. We’re not merely introducing products, we’re integrating a blend of past expertise, innovation and forward-thinking to develop solutions that are sustainable, compliant, and above all, impactful. Our flexible and customer-focused approach enables us to adapt to evolving market demands rapidly while ensuring a high level of quality.”

With a focus on quality, innovation, and custom filter tip solutions, Cannatrona is well-positioned to become a pivotal player in the market. Equipped with state-of-the-art production and laboratory facilities, extensive scientific services, and extensive experience in meeting FDA regulations, Cannatrona offers cannabis companies one-stop-shop solutions that enable them to differentiate themselves in the market and successfully navigate the evolving regulatory landscape.

Visitors to MJBizCon 2023 are invited to explore Cannatrona’s innovative range of products and discuss partnership opportunities at booth 1827 during MJBizCon 2023 from 28 November to 1 December 2023, located at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, Cannatrona sets a new standard in custom filter and pre-roll solutions for the cannabis sector by offering an unmatched level of quality and reliability. We specialise in the design and manufacture of advanced filter tips and mouthpieces that are proudly made in the USA. Cannatrona brings unparalleled innovation to the rapidly evolving cannabis industry, leveraging the global expertise of our parent company, Filtrona, in specialized filter solutions.

Our vision is to establish a new benchmark for enriched cannabis, hemp, and CBD experiences. We are focused on delivering exceptional, regulatory-compliant products that empower businesses and satisfy consumers. As the industry navigates a changing regulatory landscape, Cannatrona is ready to serve as a trusted partner who is committed to quality, innovation, and compliance.

www.Cannatrona.com