Presswire provides masterclass in press release distribution

Industry-leading newswire and regulatory disclosure experts, Presswire, explain how to apply best practice to press release distribution for businesses’ most important media outreach campaigns…

The 20-year-old company’s latest News post to their recently revealed new website outlines a variety of ways companies, institutions and foundations can get information to key stakeholders and investors via their network.

Presswire CEO Richard Powell explains the company’s new website will be a game-changer for anyone wanting to send a news release…

“The updates to our core media outreach services this year mark a sea-change in how press release distribution is undertaken, and how results are tracked and reported to clients,” he said.

At around a million media contacts, Presswire is now one of only three firms in the world that can target any vertical with any news announcement in any country, with BusinessWire and PR Newswire being the other two.

You can read the full article on the Presswire site, here: https://presswire.com/maximizing-impact-how-to-distribute-a-press-release/