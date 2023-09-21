DR. JAY VAUGHN DEBUTS A HEARTFELT PICTURE BOOK, DRAWING ATTENTION TO THE UNSEEN STRENGTHS OF SICK CHILDREN

More About The Book: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kTgpJ2bia8&t=14s

Receiving early acclaim, the book stands out for more than just its compelling narrative. It is available in a variety of formats, including hardcover, autographed hardcover, paperback, and EPUB, and has been professionally translated into 56 languages. Catering to diverse audiences, it offers ethnicity options such as Afro-, Euro-, and Asian-centric, totaling a staggering 672 unique versions of the book. Every purchase made directly through the Sore Thumb Publishing website allows customers to allocate a portion of the profits to a non-profit organization of their choice, without incurring any additional costs.

For entities looking to co-brand this heartfelt story, Sore Thumb Publishing offers unique customization options, adapting the book to reflect specific logos, ethnicities, and languages, making it a versatile fundraising and promotional tool for schools, businesses, and other organizations. Inspired by his personal experiences, Dr. Jay Vaughn crafted this work with a broader mission in mind. The #LookAtMeNOW social media challenge, detailed on Sore Thumb Publishing’s website and YouTube channel, empowers individuals to share their health triumphs. By challenging others to reveal their health journey milestones, the campaign cultivates a digital community of support, resilience, and celebration.

Statistics indicate that globally, nearly 15 million infants are born preterm every year, and in the United States, childhood illnesses like cancer and conditions such as autism and sickle cell continue to challenge thousands of families. This book not only resonates with these families but also provides tangible support, emphasizing the importance of gratitude in the healing journey.

For further details or to purchase a copy of “Do It For Me, Please!”, visit www.SoreThumbPublishing.me.

Join the conversation online with #LookAtMeNOW and experience the transformative power of gratitude.

A clinical pharmacist, published author, and educator, Dr. Vaughn, otherwise known as Dr. Jovan Miles, has a rich history of contributing to healthcare and wellness. He has been a pivotal figure in various health capacities, from HIV expert to university professor. However, it’s his role as a father and husband that deeply informs his latest venture into publishing. Dr. Jay Vaughn is available for interviews, podcasts, and speaking engagements.

