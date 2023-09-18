UNLEASHING QUORNPRO’S NEW BRAND IDENTITY FOR QURIOUS INDUSTRY EXPERTS, BECAUSE THERE IS NOTHING MORE INSPIRING THAN A BLANK PLATE

The rebrand follows in-depth research that identified the need for the Foodservice Unit to create our own brand identity, values and mission to complement the brand’s retail division.

Working with our dedicated culinary team, we have transformed the unit from simply selling frozen food, to inspiring OOH chefs – a step change that is now connecting QuornPro’s incredible food with our bold new brand identity. The roll-out starts in September, phased over the months to come.

You may not know it, but an unassuming mycoprotein has been powering up foodservice kitchens and changing the world, one plate at a time, for years. On the precipice of logic and magic, Quorn mycoprotein is backed by decades of independent scientific research.

With our rebrand, QuornPro is inviting you to join us to enjoy the wizardry of Quorn mycoprotein boosting your menus, sparking customer excitement and pumping up profits.

We will be driving the protein category forward, aiming to become the best protein on the planet, and always break new ground in the kitchen. The QuornPro team is bold and, passionate – a daring dreamer, we’re not afraid to break eggs – 3,000 failed attempts to find our mycoprotein in the beginning led us to the one that changed the way we feed the world in the first place.

Now through the QuornPro rebrand, it is time to reveal our magical mycoprotein in full, spectacular glory.

QuornPro has the perfect protein, whether your business fuels first dates, nights with mates, feeds young imaginations, heals the sick, or simply serves nutritious alternatives to meat, we have the answer. We push the boundaries of protein, so the chef in us all can push the possibilities of food.

Who else can feed the entire UK each day with just 2g of Fusarium Venenatum, the base ingredient in Quorn mycoprotein?*1

Our story

Our unique story began over 40 years ago. ‘There’s no better protein than meat’, they said. ‘Dream on’. So we did! We asked big questions, like: ‘What if you could feed the world with a few grams?’ That’s how we made something from nothing and invented Quorn, launching an entirely new category.

We believe the wonder of food makes the world go round. We had the audacity to ask, ‘what if?’. Our products are the manifestation of wonder, of possibility. We changed the way we feed the world. In a world that thought meat had no alternative, we created one; our super protein, Quorn mycoprotein.

Then we asked: ‘What’s next?’ and launched Quorn Professionals for the foodservice industry. We followed our well-known retail brand guidance, a little quiet about our own definition, what the business unit stands for and our future direction.

This year, we got the proof that change was needed, with research showing we’ve been seen as the ‘dad in the disco’ kind of brand in foodservice. Ouch!

Power up like a QuornPro!

Well, now it’s time to fling off the day-job dad clothes and reveal the power of QuornPro – a fresh and consistent brand identity which is crucial for the future. It’s time for us to shine a culinary light on our unique, inspirational products. Backed by our new memorable brand identity, we will showcase our expertise, express our passion for food and inspire the hospitality industry with our amazing, protein-led food.

Sharpening our food first focus with our culinary team in recent years, we have moved on from simply selling bags of frozen food to inspiring solution driven chefs across OOH sectors. This was a step change we are extremely proud of, and it empowers us for the future.

Now we’re ready to create something awe-inspiring! The rebrand includes all touchpoints of a new brand identity across the foodservice/HoReCa landscape in the UK and EU, with potential expansion globally. Our visual appearance will change fundamentally but we will keep the unique and ownable Q and distinctive orange from the retail brand to bridge the two divisions.

Andrea Deutschmanek, Head of Marketing UK & EU, Foodservice:

“It was essential for us to pull the strands of our business together. We needed more than just a great visual concept to convey messages about nutrition, tasty food and innovation, to help us build on our strong brand equity beyond the UK and globally.

“We’ve set new brand standards, including all elements of a master rebrand and a new identity, with an extensive strategic process that’s included internal, external and customer input, deep diving into the needs of our target markets and defining the business unit’s future. It’s been an exciting journey to have led the fundamental re-shape of the future of a growing business unit, and a big brand!”

Paul Jennings, Head of Culinary at QuornPro:

“We’ve always had an ambition to do more than provide tasty, nutritional and sustainable menu choices. Driven by Quriosity and our culinary ambition to be best in class, we have a unique opportunity to inspire the future of protein on plates. We will build on our strong culinary credentials, using our food first strategy, passion, expertise and understanding of the foodservice industry, to reinforce our position as trusted industry leaders in protein.”

Sparking Quriosity creates magic…

Quriosity is the secret ingredient in our wonder food. Our pioneering spirit and open mindedness make us experimental, forever dreaming up new ideas – but we’re grounded in decades of independent academic research and science.

Making something from nothing is the magic we produced the first time. Imagine what we’ll do next? What’s next for hungry minds and feeding people better, for those fired up by the heat in the kitchen? Could what’s next take meat off the menu…?

Changing the world one plate at a time isn’t easy. But armed with QuornPro’s wonder food, we have the superpower to succeed on our crusade. Are you ready to be Powered by Quriosity?