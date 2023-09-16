LITIGATION SPECIALIST LAW FIRM, WYN LEGAL LAUNCHES DUBAI AND UAE SERVICE FOR EXPATS

The Dubai and UAE desk launched by the digital first law firm aims to provide legal services and consulting to businesses and individuals who have launched or plan on launching their ventures in the Middle East.

With a focus on litigation and commercial services, the team at the Dubai and Middle East Desk of WYN Legal hope to assist UAE expats with their litigation matters to include breach of contract, asset recovery, debt recovery, property disputes and reputation matters.

The law firm operates a London based Dubai and UAE desk and also has lawyers based in the Emirates.

Founding Partner of WYN Legal, Pranav Bhanot MBE said “We are delighted to be able to serve the expat community living and working in the United Arab Emirates. We believe the region offers exciting opportunities and we very much want to be the law firm of choice for expats requiring legal assistance with the personal and commercial disputes. Being a digital first law firm along with having lawyers based in both London and the Middle East will allow us to offer seamless service for our clients.”

Head of WYN Legal’s UAE Desk, Archit Kapil said “It is great to be living and working in the United Arab Emirates and I very much look forward to meeting our clients on the ground and offering the very highest of standards. WYN Legal’s commitment to robust representation and conscientious client attention I believe makes us distinct. Our presence in the Middle East and London makes us well adapted support our clients with their litigation and commercial requirements”.

wyn.legal