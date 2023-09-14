GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE EXCELLENCE CELEBRATED AS FIDIC PROJECT AWARDS FOR 2023 ARE UNVEILED AT SINGAPORE EVENT

Winners of the awards, which showcase, reward and highlight the achievements and successes of consulting engineering member firms and their clients across the globe and the important impact their construction and infrastructure projects have on social, economic and environmental quality of life around the world, were unveiled at the sold-out event which forms a key part of the FIDIC Global Infrastructure Conference programme.

After considering all the awards submissions, the awards judging panel (listed below) had previously identified 30 projects that met the elevated criteria to receive an Award of Merit for the FIDIC Project Awards 2023. The projects were an international selection drawn from Australia, Botswana, Canada, China, Croatia, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Philippines, Singapore, Somalia, South Korea, United States and Vietnam. From among these 30 projects, 16 were selected to win an Award of Excellence which were revealed at the gala dinner event in Singapore.

Commenting on the results of the awards, FIDIC CEO Dr Nelson Ogunshakin said: “Once again this year, the winning projects and others which were recognised for their achievement, highlighted the strength of FIDIC’s global footprint and the connections we have made across the international infrastructure sector.

“The strength of this year’s overall crop of entries underlines the continued excellence of the work of consulting engineers and the value that this crucial business sector brings to society by delivering excellent construction and infrastructure projects that transform people’s lives. Many congratulations to all our winners and other showcased projects. The competition was stronger than ever this year and all the successful projects should be proud of their achievement.”

The full list of winners, awards of merit and highly commended projects are detailed below together with the client and engineering consultants involved in the project.

Winner – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small)

Blatchford Neighbourhood District Energy System – Phase 1 (Canada)Client: City of Edmonton. Engineer: Associated Engineering.

Winner – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small to Medium)

Boola Katitjin | Murdoch University in Australia

Client: Murdoch University. Engineer: Aurecon.

Winner – Outstanding Project of the Year (Medium to Large)

Cebu Cordova Link Expressway in the Philippines.

Client: Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation. Engineer: COWI.

Winner – Outstanding Project of the Year (Large)

Baihetan Hydropower Station on Jinsha River.

Client: Three Gorges Jinsha River Yunchuan Hydropower Development Co. Engineer: China Three Gorges Construction Engineering Corporation.

Award of Merit – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small)

Responding to the Iqaluit Water Crisis (Canada) Client: City of Iqaluit. Engineer: WSP Canada Inc.

Award of Merit – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small)

Post-Earthquake Damage Assessment of a UNESCO World Heritage City in Northern Philippines (Philippines) Client: Vigan City Local Government Unit. Engineer: AMH Philippines Inc, ESCA Incorporated, SRDP Consulting Inc.

Highly Commended – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small)

Lee Road Water Treatment Plant (Ireland)Client: Uisce Éireann – Irish Water. Engineer: JB Barry and Partners Limited.

Highly Commended – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small)

Chicken Market (Mozambique) Client: Various private companies. Engineer: Vedor.

Highly Commended – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small)

Jurong Island Biodiversity Pond (Singapore)Client: Singapore Government. Engineer: Dreiseitl Consulting, Ramboll Environ Singapore Pte Ltd, Uvira Tide, HSL Constructor Pte. Ltd.

Award of Merit – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small to Medium)

CERN, the High Luminosity Large Hadron Collider (HL-LHC) – Point 5 (France)Client: CERN. Engineer: Pini Group.

Award of Merit – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small to Medium)

Lvzhijiang Bridge (China)Client: Yunnan Yuchu Expressway Investment Development Co. Engineer: Guizhou Transportation Planning Survey & Design Academy.

Award of Merit – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small to Medium)

Cutter Lateral Water Supply Project (a component of the Navajo Gallup Water Supply Project) (USA)Client: Navajo Nation Council. Engineer: Souder, Miller & Associates (SMA).

Award of Merit – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small to Medium)

Execution of the reconnaissance works of Saint-Martin-la-Porte 4 [SMP4] (France)

Client: TELT. Engineer: Egis.

Award of Merit – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small to Medium)

City of Billings Nutrient Upgrade, Expansion and Improvements (USA)Client: City of Billings. Engineer: HDR.

Highly Commended – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small to Medium)

Punggol Northshore District & Northshore Plaza (Singapore)Client: Housing & Development Board. Engineer: Building & Research Institute.

Highly Commended – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small to Medium)

Pelješac Bridge (Croatia)Client: Hrvatske-Ceste (Croatian Roads). Engineer: CCCC Highway Consultants Co.

Highly Commended – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small to Medium)

Berbera Port Project and Economic Free zone (Somalia)

Client: DP World. Engineer: Cullen Grummitt & Roe (CGR).

Highly Commended – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small to Medium)

Aphae-Amtae Road Construction Project of National Road 2 (Section No.2), Appellation: Cheonsa Grand Bridge (South Korea)

Client: Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Iksan Regional Construction and Management Administration. Engineer: Dasan Consultants Co.

Highly Commended – Outstanding Project of the Year (Small to Medium)

Okavango River Bridge in Mohembo Village (Botswana)Client: Government of Botswana. Engineer: CPP Botswana.

Award of Merit – Outstanding Project of the Year (Medium to Large)

Van Don – Mong Cai expressway Project (Vietnam)

Client: People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province. Engineer: Transport Engineering Design Inc (TEDI).

Highly Commended – Outstanding Project of the Year (Medium to Large)

Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal, Phase 1 Site Development (USA)Client: South Carolina Ports Authority. Engineer: HDR.

Highly Commended – Outstanding Project of the Year (Medium to Large)

Tibet Laluo Water Conservancy Project and the Irrigation Area (China)Client: Laluo Water Conservancy Project and Irrigation Area Administration Bureau of Tibet Autonomous Region. Engineer: Changjiang Survey, Planning, Design and Research Co.

Award of Merit – Outstanding Project of the Year (Large)

Ji’nan Rail Transit Line 3 Phase I Project (China)

Client: Ji’nan Rail Transit Group Co. Engineer: Shanghai Tunnel Engineering & Rail Transit Design and Research Institute.

Award of Merit – Outstanding Project of the Year (Large)

Nanning Rail Transit Metro Line 5 Phase I (China)

Client: Nanning Rail Transit Group Co. Engineer: China Railway 21st Bureau Group Co.

Award of Merit – Outstanding Project of the Year (Large)

Inter-city Rail Transit Project of Jinhua – Yiwu – Dongyang Region (China)

Client: Jinhua Rail Transit Group Co. Engineer: China Railway 11th Bureau Group Corporation Limited.

Award of Merit – Outstanding Project of the Year (Large)

Fujian Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5 & 6 (China)Client: Fujian Fuqing Nuclear Power Co. Engineer: China Nuclear Power Engineering Co.

Award of Merit – Outstanding Project of the Year (Large)

Hangzhou West Railway Station Transportation Hub (China)Client: Shanghai-Hangzhou Railway Passenger Dedicated Line Co. Engineer: CCTN Architectural Design Co.

Award of Merit – Outstanding Project of the Year (Large)

Pilot plant for sustainable aviation fuel (Canada)

Client: Polytechnique Montréal. Engineer: BBA.

Highly Commended – Outstanding Project of the Year (Medium to Large)

Hotan-Ruoqiang Railway (China)Client: Xinjiang Horuo Railway.Co. Engineer: China Railway No. 3 Engineering Group Co.

Highly Commended – Outstanding Project of the Year (Medium to Large)

I-74 Corridor over the Mississippi River (USA)Client: Iowa Department of Transportation. Engineer: Benesch.

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP.

Judging panel for 2023 FIDIC Project Awards

The following FIDIC past presidents were members of the judging panel for this year’s awards.

William Howard, Chair, (USA).

Alain Bentéjac (France).

Jae-Wan Lee (Republic of Korea).

Wayne Bowes (Canada).

Richard Kell (Australia).

John Boyd (Canada).

Pablo Bueno (Spain).

Geoff French (United Kingdom).

Gregs Thomopulos (USA). Eigil Steen Pedersen (Denmark).