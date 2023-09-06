PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES TO PRESENT AT THE H.C. WAINWRIGHT 25TH ANNUAL GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

A live webcast of their presentation may be accessed by visiting the Events page of the Company’s website at http://www.promisneurosciences.com, and will be available for at least 30 days following the event. ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform – ProMIS and Collective Coordinates – to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol PMN. http://www.promisneurosciences.com.