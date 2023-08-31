OFFICIAL PFA AWARDS BOOK LAUNCHED TO CELEBRATE 50 YEARS OF FOOTBALL’S GREATEST

This beautifully presented hardback book has been produced in partnership with leading publisher St James’s House and written by two-time winner of the British Sports Journalist of the Year award, Harry Harris.

Charting the evolution of the beautiful game over the past five decades, the book includes exclusive interviews with some of the greatest names in the sport and PFA Awards winners, from Kenny Dalglish to Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer to Thierry Henry and Ruud Van Nistelrooy, along with commentary from legendary manager Arsène Wenger.

This highly illustrated publication, featuring more than 200 images, is a must-read for all football fans. Along with the story of each and every award winner of the past 50 years, the book highlights the progress made in areas such as race, gender and community cohesion, and some of the individuals and organisations at the forefront of the football industry.

Richard Freed, founder of St James’s House, said: “It’s an honour to have worked on this book with the PFA and so many greats from the game – not least football writing legend Harry Harris. The 50th anniversary of the PFA Awards provides the perfect opportunity to reflect on the past, present and future of the beautiful game.”

To order 50 Years of the PFA Awards, go to www.stjamess.org and click on “shop”.

Hyperlink to the book: https://stjamess.org/products/50-years-of-the-pfa-awards