EMBARK ON A MAJESTIC HOLIDAY AT RAFFLES THE PALM DUBAI

Captivating Christmas Marvel

As the festive spirit envelopes Dubai, the city transforms into a captivating winter wonderland adorned with splendid Christmas decorations and enchanting festivities. Streets come alive with twinkling lights, while Christmas trees and adorned facades create an immersive festive atmosphere. Dubai’s luxurious shopping malls not only cater to shopping enthusiasts but to all seeking the magic of the season. Engaging Christmas shows, captivating decorations, and magical events await within these malls. The Mall of the Emirates hosts a classic Christmas market boasting Santa Claus and charming trees within 19 inviting pavilions. Dubai Creek’s Christmas market delights with artificial snowflakes and a stage resonating with Christmas carols. The Global Village theme park delights visitors with festive lights, treats, and even traditional carousels.

Throughout December, Raffles the Palm indulges in the ultimate Christmas spirit, offering culinary and festive highlights.

Sparkling Beginnings: Commence the holiday season on 5th December with the lighting of a towering 9-meter Christmas tree. A magical Christmas market by the pool, featuring Santa Claus as the guest of honor, adds to the festivities from 6:30PM. to 8PM, creating cherished moments for all.

Jazz-infused Joy: 23rd December sees Sola Jazz Lounge come alive with live jazz music and a delectable Christmas jazz brunch, setting the stage for an enchanting Christmas Eve between 8PM and midnight.

Majestic Christmas Delights: An unforgettable Christmas night awaits guests at Restaurant Le Jardin on 24th December, as a majestic buffet of the finest delicacies is presented in a luxurious setting from 7:30 p.m. until midnight.

Beachside Italian Extravaganza: On Christmas Day, guests can indulge in culinary delights elegantly presented on the beach at the high-class Italian restaurant, Piatti by The Beach.

These exceptional Christmas festivities begin at just 99 euros per person.

Greet the New Year in Splendor

Dubai’s reputation for splendid New Year’s Eve celebrations remains unblemished, boasting a stunning blend of vibrant fireworks, entertainment, and sophisticated soirées. The stroke of midnight witnesses Dubai’s iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab, ablaze in a splendid fireworks display, transforming the night sky into a kaleidoscope of colors. Dubai invests millions annually to create the world’s largest fireworks spectacle. Experiencing these grand shows from famous public spots like Downtown Dubai and the Palm Jumeirah Broadwalk etches a memory of overwhelming beauty. Raffles The Palm emerges as the perfect vantage point, offering unobstructed views of the city’s fireworks over Atlantis, Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and Marina.

Opulent New Year’s Festivities

Step into the new year with Raffles’ Gold Program, themed “Raffles Royal Masquerade,” and indulge in a lavish buffet gala dinner fit for royalty at the gourmet restaurant Le Jardin. Accompanied by a vibrant pop band, this exceptional evening, taking place from 7PM to 1AM, promises an unparalleled experience (from 594 euros per person). For those seeking a beachside celebration, the luxurious Piatti by The Beach restaurant offers an enticing Italian-style menu, complemented by an in-house DJ’s musical accompaniment to welcome the new year against the backdrop of Palm Jumeirah’s sandy beach from 8PM to 3AM. Alternatively, fireworks can be contemplated from the Kalian Rooftop Lounge featuring a DJ and soothing saxophone melodies, spanning 5PM to 3AM (from approximately 500 euros per person).

A Global Tapestry of Festive Magic

Dubai’s Christmas and New Year’s Eve season weaves a unique fabric of enchantment, inviting visitors from all corners of the world to partake in the joyous festivities. People from around the world converge to share in the magic and delight of the holiday season. From 21st to 26th December, a luxurious stay begins at 2,050 euros per night per room, offering a Family Ocean guest room with balcony, inclusive of breakfast. The royal experience includes exceptional amenities and awe-inspiring views. For those extending their stay beyond 27th December, guests can relish in a panorama of unparalleled beauty from a Family Ocean guest room with balcony, complemented with opulent amenities, for 2,783 euros per night per room. A minimum booking of five nights, featuring a gala dinner, sets the stage for a magnificent New Year’s Eve celebration.

The palatial beach resort occupies a prime location on the Palm Jumeirah Island and offers 387 luxurious rooms, suites and villas. The resort features spectacular sea views, a private white sand beach, an indoor and outdoor pool and a selection of restaurants such as Matagi, PIATTI and SOLA Jazz Lounge. The property encompasses a range of facilities with Raffles’ quintessential standards of service, including a 24-hour Raffles Butler and the private Raffles Lounge. With classic furnishings, the hotel opens into the grand Blüthner Hall and a dedicated Raffles Patisserie serving chocolates and pastries. Visitors can pamper themselves in the Cinq Mondes Spa, offering 23 treatment rooms, two private spa suites, scrub rooms, hammams and fully equipped gym and yoga classes. The resort has also partnered with Virtuoso, a global network of agencies that craft bespoke trips and create unique experiences for guests around the world.

Raffles Hotels & Resorts boasts an illustrious history and some of the most prestigious hotel addresses worldwide. In 1887, Raffles Singapore set the standard for luxury hospitality, introducing the world to private butlers, the Singapore Sling and its enduring, legendary service. Today, Raffles continues this tradition in leading cities and lavish resort locales, enchanting travellers with meaningful experiences and service that is both gracious and intuitive. Connoisseurs of life choose Raffles, not merely for its aura of culture, beauty and gentility, but for the extraordinary way they feel when in residence with Raffles. Each Raffles, be it Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, Warsaw, Jakarta or the Seychelles, serves as a venerated oasis where travellers arrive as guests, leave as friends and return as family. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.