Following on from its award at last year’s IBC, European technology research institute, b<>com, is presenting its latest ground-breaking frugal broadcast technology at IBC 15-18 September, and this year the focus is on a new AI-driven, energy-saving solution for video production and post production.

b<>com’s Marketing and Sales Director, Nicolas Dallery, said: “Following on from our award last year for our 5G network solution for broadcasters, *Dome*, we are excited for IBC23 to be our launchpad for our new, smart variable frame rate optimizer, b<>com *Wisdom*. Designed for content production or post-production platforms, as well as video streaming solutions, this technology is unique in that it is the only one that respect the image quality while allowing bandwith, energy and storage savings. b<>com is proud to showcase yet another example of a pioneering advance in broadcast technology.”

See here for more information on *Wisdom*

Meet b<>com for demos and briefings on:

*Wisdom*

*Dome*, a private 5G network solution for broadcasters. Live private 5G demo showcased for the first time at IBC this year!

*Sublima* a double award-winning adaptive HDR converter

You can meet the b<>com team at IBC in the French Pavilion in hall 2, stand 2.B39d or arrange an online briefing at your convenience.

b<>com is a private French innovation center that pioneers, designs and delivers technologies to companies that want to digitally boost their competitiveness. Its technologies are developed to address digital infrastructure, the cultural and creative industries, health, defence, and industry 4.0. Its experts come up with solutions in areas like 5G networks and beyond, image and audio processing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cognitive science and mixed realities. Thanks to its world-class engineering team and its unique mix of scientific and industrial know-how, b<>com offers its clients technology innovations that make the difference.

b-com.com| Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram