ProMIS Neurosciences to Consolidate Trading on the Nasdaq Exchange

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN) (Nasdaq: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it intends to consolidate trading of its shares on the Nasdaq exchange and as such has applied and received approval for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The last trading day on TSX will be July 21, 2023. The delisting from the TSX will not affect the Company’s listing on the Nasdaq and common shares will continue to trade uninterrupted on the Nasdaq under the symbol “PMN”.

Company to voluntarily delist from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)

Last trading day on TSX will be July 21, 2023

ProMIS joined the Nasdaq Capital Market LLC on July 7, 2022, and it has since become the primary market based on trading volume. The Company believes that this consolidation to the Nasdaq will facilitate the opportunity to undertake transactions in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq as its primary market while creating a central marketplace for common shares and providing sufficient liquidity. The Company also believes that delisting from the TSX will lower the expenses of a dual listing and provide savings in time and effort of management, which can be redirected to initiatives intended to generate shareholder value.

In accordance with the requirements of the TSX Company Manual, shareholder approval is not required in respect of the voluntary delisting from the TSX as the Company’s common shares are listed on Nasdaq, which is an acceptable alternative market for the listed securities.

Most brokers in Canada, including discount and online brokers, have the ability to buy and sell securities listed on Nasdaq. Therefore, the Company’s Nasdaq listing will continue to provide shareholders with accessibility to trade the Company’s common shares. The value of investor shares or warrants is not related to or dependent on the listing. Shareholders holding shares or warrants in Canadian brokerage accounts should contact their brokers to confirm how to trade the Company’s shares on Nasdaq. Shareholders may also contact the Company at info@promisneurosciences.com for assistance.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), an alpha-synucleinopathy. The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine applies a thermodynamic, computational discovery platform – ProMIS and Collective Coordinates – to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on Nasdaq and, effective upon the delisting, formerly the TSX, under the symbol PMN.

http://www.promisneurosciences.com