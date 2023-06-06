JOIN OUR WEBINAR ON EU AND UK APPROACHES TO DIGITAL MARKETS REGULATION

With the European Union’s historic Digital Markets Act coming into force and the UK pressing ahead to pass legislation to grant powers to a Digital Markets Unit, momentum to restore fair and contestable digital markets is increasing.

 

THURSDAY, 8 JUNE, 10H30-11H45 CEST 

 

The objective of this webinar is to take stock and assess the different approaches being taken to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing regulators, small businesses, and consumers today.

 

Please register here: https://shorturl.at/owLO2

 
For further information, please contact:

 

bev.aujla@kelkoogroup.com/+44 7976 204378 or heidilambert@hlcltd.co.uk/+44 7932 141291

 

Note to editors

 

About Kelkoo Group:

 

Kelkoo Group was a hugely successful comparison-shopping service (CSS) that helped consumers to make great shopping choices and helped online retailers to reach those consumers. However, virtually overnight, Kelkoo was taken to a cliff edge by Google’s self-preferencing behaviour. 

 

Lead complainant in the Google Shopping Case:

 

We are one of the lead complainants in the Google Shopping case in Europe and have been lobbying for fair digital markets since 2011. We are in regular dialogue with global regulators who are keen to end monopolist behaviour and restore competition and consumer choice. 

 

Our latest blog: Kelkoo Group – campaigning for fundamental change and fairness in a global digital marketplace:

The Digital Markets Act; A lasting legacy or missed opportunity? | Kelkoo Group Policy Blog

 

Our FAQs:

FAQs-FINAL.docx (live.com)

 

Our proposed remedy that achieves fairness, transparency, and non-discrimination in online shopping:

Kelkoo’s DMA compliant solution for comparison-shopping | Kelkoo Group Policy Blog

