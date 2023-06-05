THE SMARTER E EUROPE: INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRY MEETING POINT FOR THE NEW ENERGY WORLD

Dear energy experts, The players of the new energy world are eager to network and join forces to develop project ideas and gauge business opportunities. The smarter E Europe, the continent’s largest platform for the energy industry, is just the place for this.

From June 14–16, 2023, more than 2,200 exhibitors will be showcasing innovative products and solutions to 85,000 trade visitors across 180,000 square meters under the The smarter E Europe umbrella at Messe München. The smarter E Europe brings together the exhibitions Intersolar Europe (solar energy), ees Europe (storage technologies), Power2Drive Europe (electromobility and charging solutions) and EM-Power Europe (smart grids). The exhibition is accompanied by the The smarter E Europe conferences and seven exhibition forums, which will provide extensive knowledge on markets, technologies and applications.

The energy world of the future: Networking and sector coupling

The new energy world is characterized by a high degree of decentralization and digitalization and its players are faced with various challenges: How can the grid cope with more and more renewable energy? How can we use energy storage systems to boost the flexibility of our grids? How will the rise of e-mobility affect the energy system and how can charge management help? The smarter E Europe is the industry meeting point for innovations and energy solutions for the future. It’s where key industry players and up-and-coming start-up companies get together to discuss these issues and more.

PV pioneers

In the first quarter of 2023, 2.65 gigawatts of photovoltaics were installed in Germany – new business areas are being explored that go far beyond the usual segments of free-standing installations and residential PV systems. Driven by urban land use conflicts across Europe, innovative use cases such as PV carports over large carparks, agricultural PV (the dual use of agricultural land for crop cultivation and PV) and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) in façades and walls are on the rise. Such novel solutions can be seen at the Intersolar Europe 2023 exhibition and conference.

Solar battery storage systems as a mainstay of the energy transition

The volatile, decentralized generation of solar and wind power is giving rise to storage technologies that can help provide large amounts of electricity, avoid peak loads and to foster self-consumption by residential and industrial energy generation systems. What’s more, large-scale storage systems are playing a growing role in renewable energy trading, or energy arbitrage. The production of green hydrogen is taking up speed, too, and green hydrogen is shaping up to be the energy carrier of the future for commerce and industry. ees Europe will be showcasing solutions and products for all of these segments.

Focus on PPAs and hybrid power plants

Green PPAs, direct power purchase agreements for electricity produced from renewable sources, continue to be a beneficial business model across Europe. Companies benefit from stable energy prices while meeting their climate targets. Hybrid power plants that combine PV generation with wind power, large-scale storage systems (or both) can contribute to grid stability. The exhibition segments of EM-Power and Intersolar Europe give plenty of opportunity for deepening your knowledge on current trends in the areas of PPAs or hybrid power plants.

