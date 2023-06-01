Blume Cognitive Command Centre Provides Users with Next-Generation Control Tower Capabilities

Blume Global, the only supply chain orchestration platform uniting order orchestration, multimodal transportation management, end-to-end visibility, and supplier relationship management, has deployed a new release of Blume’s Cognitive Command Centre, a next-generation, ML-enabled control tower in response to the changing needs of the global supply chain.

Today’s global supply chain has proven to be volatile and complex, exacerbated by fragmented execution, unpredictable business environments, and siloed data collection systems. The capabilities of traditional control towers have fallen short, emphasising the need for a solution that will optimise supply chains for companies with worldwide manufacturing and distribution.

Blume’s Cognitive Command Centre constantly analyses situations, identifies opportunities, risks, and issues to provide intelligent recommendations, automate resolutions, and maximise value and overall business success.

Blume’s Command Centre features the following:

Advanced machine learning algorithms predict supply chain disruptions, improving decision-making and optimization.

All stakeholders are connected on a unified platform, enabling swift problem-solving and decision-making.

Streamlined workflows are achieved through customizable digital playbooks, guiding users through routine and exceptions with step-by-step instructions.

Machine learning and advanced analytics power intelligent recommendations, empowering users to make informed decisions.

Automated alerts, notifications, and workflows expedite issue identification and resolution, enhancing operational efficiency.

Scenario testing and impact evaluation using advanced analytics and simulation tools.

Blume’s Cognitive Command Centre will be showcased at the upcoming Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Barcelona, where industry professionals can learn more about its advanced capabilities.

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable, and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company’s direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL, and truckload carriers combines with Blume’s solutions and 27 years of industry data to maximise transportation spend, improve customer service, and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organisation that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.